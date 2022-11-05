ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dolly Parton is making a rock album in honor of her Rock Hall of Fame induction

By Dave Paulson
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itaOX_0izr3UMJ00

It may have taken some convincing, but Dolly Parton is ready to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, she's going all in.

The country music legend says she's going to make "a rock and roll album," inspired by her induction into the Rock Hall's 2022 class, which takes place Saturday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Her plan is pretty straightforward: to "bring in a lot of the old rock and roll stars and do a lot of the classic rock songs."

"My husband is a huge rock and roll fan," she says. "And I'd always wanted to do an album. But I didn't have a reason to, (until) they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!"

Along with the covers, Parton says she's written a few new tunes for the album — and she'll perform one of them, which gives her take on joining rock's highest ranks, at Saturday's ceremony.

"That was quite a deal," she says. "And I write about it in the song."

Parton, 76, is part of a class of inductees that includes Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

She was initially resistant to the idea of entering the Hall: when she was first nominated for induction this past March, she issued a statement, asking to be removed from the race.

'We are in awe of Dolly':Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won't pull Dolly Parton from ballot

"I don't feel that I have earned the right," she wrote, asking the Hall "to consider me again, if I'm ever worthy."

The Hall didn't honor that request, as voting was already underway. By the time Parton was named an official nominee in May, she said she would "accept it gracefully."

Several country music icons entered the Rock Hall long before Parton, including Hank Williams and Johnny Cash. And Parton hasn't been a stranger to the rock songbook. In fact, when she dips her toe in that world, she tends to win awards.

Her version of Neil Young's "After The Gold Rush" with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt (off their "Trio II" album) won a Grammy, as did her bluegrass rendition of "Shine" by '90s rockers Collective Soul.

As for potential collaborators on her upcoming rock album, Parton says she's still making calls. She recently told Pollstar she'd like to bring in Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for a new version of "Stairway to Heaven," which she cut in 2002.

But one appearance is a given: her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, who has fully embraced her rock side, covering and collaborating with the likes of Metallica and Billy Idol in recent years.

As the pieces fall in place for Parton's rock crossover, there's lots more for fans to focus on in the coming months. On November 18, she releases a new greatest hits compilation, "Diamonds and Rhinestones."

She also stars in a new Christmas movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" — with appearances by Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Zach Williams and Jimmie Allen — airing December 1 on NBC.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Officially Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I’m a Rockstar Now’

On Nov. 5, Dolly Parton added another title to her laundry list of accolades. During the evening, the country music icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted alongside fellow inductees such as Eminem, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. In addition, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will join the Rock Hall with the “award for musical excellence.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Taste of Country

Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73

Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
DESTIN, FL
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

669K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy