collinsvilledailynews.com
Former Kahoks' Star Ray'Sean Taylor Returns To Action In SIUE's Home Opener
EDWARDSVILLE - Collinsville High School graduate and now Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville guard Ray'Sean Taylor returns to action in SIUE’s home opener against Harris-Stowe at 7 p.m. Monday at First Community Arena, Edwardsville. This is the first time for Taylor to play since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Vote on Home Rule Major Discussion Across Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - As everyone is taking time to research all candidates and topics that are set for the election tomorrow, a main topic of conversation has been focused on the Home Rule vote. The purpose of home rule is to allow for local solutions to local issues and problems. A...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Remember To Vote Today Until 7 P.M., Home Rule Question Is Big Decision For Collinsville Residents
COLLINSVILLE - Today is Election Day throughout Illinois. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Collinsville Daily News will have area and statewide results coverage. The key issues in the election for Collinsville residents is the Home Rule Choice yes or no on the ballot,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Latinidad in the Lou with Michelle Mendez-Torres with All Access Interpreters
Join the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater St. Louis in this episode of Latinidad in the Lou to learn more about All Access Interpreters. They sat down with Michelle Mendez-Torres from All Access Interpreters and talked about differences between interpreting and translating. How they do medical interpreting & more! Don't miss this week's episode.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Nauden Scores Three Touchdowns, Brother Rice Breaks Open Game In Second Half, Defeats Collinsville 44-15 In Football Playoffs
CHICAGO - Junior running back Randall Nauden scored three touchdowns, while sophomore Connor Stack took a blocked punt in for another touchdown as Chicago Brother Rice Catholic opened up a big 41-7 lead in the second half en route to a 44-15 win over Collinsville in the second round of the IHSA Class 7A football playoffs Saturday night at Tom Mitchell Field.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Food Pantry and Collinsville Township Team Up To Provide Christmas Baskets for Those In Need
The 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway for families in need that live in Unit 10 school district. The applications are available for pick up at our community partner ~The Township office. Please bring proof of address.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Goats and Guests Come Together in Halloween-themed Yoga Class.
Goat Yoga of Southern Illinois visited Willoughby Farms last Sunday to host one of their remaining classes of the season. In preparation for Halloween, many of the goats came dressed in costumes, as well as a few participants. Owner Anna Henschen, from Alhambra, Illinois, started the goat yoga session with...
