Read full article on original website
Related
There’s one big subject our leaders at Cop27 won’t touch: livestock farming | George Monbiot
It’s on course to guzzle half the world’s carbon budget, so why are governments so afraid to discuss it?, says Guardian columnist George Monbiot
BBC
Cornwall moors SSSI plans 'will hit farmers' activities'
Plans to make a part of west Cornwall a protected wildlife area will prevent farmers from carrying out many normal activities, it has been claimed. Natural England has proposed making large parts of Penwith Moors a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Farmers claim even simple work such as driving...
BBC
Digbeth roadworks: Firms fear survival in 'perfect storm'
Independent traders in Digbeth said ongoing roadworks had contributed to a "perfect storm" which they are struggling to survive. Roadworks have been in place for about 16 months as part of the delayed Eastside Metro tramline project. Ethan Webb, who has blamed the work for the closure of his cafe,...
Comments / 0