ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eye surgeon warns of potential surge in firework injuries due to cost of living

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWwNO_0izr2Jvl00

A surgeon at Britain’s biggest eye hospital has said he is worried about a potential surge in people suffering serious eye injuries over Guy Fawkes weekend due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Badrul Hussain, a consultant of more than 10 years at Moorfields Eye Hospital in north London, said he expects more people to attempt DIY firework displays this year as local councils cancel organised events due to funding.

During an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Hussain said Bonfire Night injuries tend to range from scratches on the eye caused by sparkler debris to eyeballs being split open in scenes “much like a horror film”.

The other end of the spectrum are things that are much like from a horror film, where the blast from a firework has effectively split the eye open.

He added that most firework-related injuries affect the hands and face, including eyes, due to people handling and looking closely at fireworks which have failed to go off in the dark and experiencing thermal blasts.

Mr Hussain said: “If you think about what happens to an egg white when you put heat on it, it goes white and cloudy rather than clear.

“The clear window at the front of an eye, if that’s subjected to heat or significant chemical injury, instead of being clear it can become cloudy and potentially cause permanent visual damage.

“The other end of the spectrum are things that are much like from a horror film, where the blast from a firework has effectively split the eye open.”

Mr Hussain said fireworks and sparklers can also lead to surface scratches on the eyeball caused by falling embers.

The surgeon said Moorfields Eye A&E department experiences a swell of admissions during autumnal celebrations including the five-day festival of Diwali, Guy Fawkes weekend and the Chinese Moon Festival.

“It’s always three or four weeks in autumn rather than one particular night when the number of injuries with fireworks seems to go up,” he said.

One of the concerns I have this year is because of costs of things, a lot of local authorities may be cancelling their organised firework displays, and more people might be organising their own displays at home

Mr Hussain said that over this period, Moorfields usually treats hundreds of people with “significant injuries” to their eyes caused by fireworks, and he expects the numbers to be greater this year due to the cost of living crisis.

“One of the concerns I have this year is because of costs of things, a lot of local authorities may be cancelling their organised firework displays, and more people might be organising their own displays at home,” he said.

Many councils across the nation have cancelled their displays this year due to budget constraints, including dozens in London.

Mr Hussain said the safest way to enjoy Bonfire Night is by going to an organised event, but for people planning their own displays, his biggest piece of advice was not to return to a lit firework if it fails to go off.

He also recommended only purchasing fireworks with the CE safety mark, keeping them in a closed box, and reading the Firework Code before using them.

Mr Hussain said: “I know there may be fewer around this year, but I recommend going to a proper firework display where there is proper health and safety and people are kept at a certain distance from fireworks and any falling embers.

Fireworks are not toys, and they can have life-changing injuries for people.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Putin’s war on Ukraine is reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and rising energy prices are a reason to “act faster”, not go slow on climate change, Rishi Sunak has told leaders at the Cop27 summit. Speaking at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Prime Minister said it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth.
newschain

Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns

Unpaid carers and the loved ones they look after are experiencing serious difficulties accessing NHS care and their health is deteriorating as a result, research suggests. A third of carers (34%) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK. This is...
newschain

Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

James Justin to have a scan after sustaining injury as Leicester beat Newport

Leicester’s James Justin will have a scan on Wednesday to discover the extent of his injury after he was carried off against Newport. The defender was forced off in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win after scoring the opener before Jamie Vardy’s brace eased the Foxes into the fourth round.
newschain

Ukraine warns of Russian ‘brutality’ in eastern region

Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said. The action is worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow’s illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, they said. The attacks have...
newschain

Johnnie Jackson admits he hit a new high at Wimbledon with defeat of leaders

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson admitted his side’s 2-0 victory over league leaders Leyton Orient was his favourite as Dons boss. Ayoub Assal’s fifth goal in his last six matches opened the scoring for Jackson’s side, his 19th-minute effort curling into the back of the net after a deflection.
newschain

Paul Simpson unhappy with Carlisle display in draw at Harrogate

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson insisted that there were very few positives to take from the 3-3 draw at Harrogate. The Cumbrians headed to Wetherby Road seventh in the League Two standings and with their sights set on fifth place following what has been a bright start to the campaign. But...
newschain

Congress control hangs in balance amid wins by Democrats and Republicans

Control of Congress was hanging in the balance, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election focused on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest over number plates

Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo as a dispute over vehicle number plates heightened tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government’s decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued licence plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Members of...
newschain

We lost a match, nobody died – Mark Kennedy hails response to FA Cup shock

Mark Kennedy discovered that three days is a long time in football after his Lincoln side pulled off a Carabao Cup third-round shock at Ashton Gate. The Imps head coach had watched his League One team dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Chippenham at the weekend. But what...
newschain

North Korea fires at least ballistic missile towards eastern sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately say how far the missile flew. The launch extends a recent barrage in North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Draw specialists Yeovil hold Maidenhead to stalemate at Huish Park

Yeovil shared the points for the ninth time this season in the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Maidenhead at Huish Park. No team in the division has more stalemates than the Glovers, who were denied the win late on by Dan Gyollai in the visitors’ goal.
newschain

Southend and Notts County have to settle for point each from thrilling draw

Southend and Notts County lived up to their billing as the form teams in the Vanarama National League as they shared four goals in a 2-2 draw at Roots Hall. The hosts were seeking a fifth straight victory but had to settle for a point against table-topping County, who have lost just one of their last 14, winning 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy