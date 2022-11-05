Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Gov. Brian Kemp wins another term as Stacey Abrams concedes
ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term Tuesday night, beating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time. Abrams called Kemp Tuesday night to concede the race.
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are seeking to hold their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and maintain their lock on statewide offices as voting concludes Tuesday, even as Democrats compete heavily for governor and U.S. senator at the top of the ballot. Republicans won the majority in the Senate when several Democrats switched parties after the 2002 elections and won the majority in the House in 2004. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Republicans have a 103-76 majority in the House after Democrat Henry “Wayne” Howard of Augusta died in October. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 34-22 majority. All 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats are up for election. In the Senate, 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats are unopposed. In the House, 49 Republicans and 42 Democrats are unopposed. Republicans also hold all seven of the other statewide offices besides governor and U.S. senator that are on the ballot Tuesday.
Live results: Georgia Senate, governor’s races
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
Atlanta Daily World
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
WJCL
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams, Abrams concedes
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Kemp wins reelection, Abrams concedes. Update 11:37 p.m.: Gov. Kemp has been projected the winner and Abrams has conceded the race. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Albany Herald
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida's hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. "We not only won election, we have rewritten the political...
Atlanta Daily World
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
Albany Herald
Republicans running the table in statewide down-ballot races
ATLANTA — Republicans were headed toward sweeping the races for Georgia’s constitutional offices Tuesday night, leading all seven down-ballot contests from lieutenant governor down to insurance and labor commissioner. With 85% of the vote counted as of 10:45 p.m., state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, was ahead of Democrat...
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
wgac.com
Georgia Election Officials Issuing Warning About Voter Intimidation at the Polls
It’s no secret, all eyes will be on Georgia Tuesday when it’s time to count the ballots when the polls close at 7:00 p.m. Some key statewide races, including those for Governor and U.S. Senator, prompted voters to turn out for the three weeks of early voting in record numbers.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Georgia Governor and Senate poll | Warnock and Kemp keeping leads
The newest poll was conducted for 11Alive by SurveyUSA between Oct. 29-Nov. 2 among 1,171 likely November Georgia voters.
fox5atlanta.com
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Kemp, Jones in 2022 Georgia midterm election
ATLANTA - Former Congressman and Atlanta Democrat Kwanza Hall has endorsed the two Republican candidates for Georgia's top state offices in the 2022 midterm election. In releases Friday morning, Hall announced his endorsement of Republican nominees Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election and Burt Jones in his race to be the next lieutenant governor.
Georgia votes: Here is everything you need to know when heading to the polls
ATLANTA — Georgia voters have already shown up in record numbers to vote in this year’s election, with more than 2 million voters casting ballots early with several big races to be decided. One thing you should prepare for if you are voting on Election Day is the...
