ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NY

New Buck Mountain fire tower hike in the works

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgFhL_0izr2FOr00
View of Little Tupper Lake from Buck Mountain in Hamilton County. Photo by Alexandra Roalsvig/Town of Long Lake

Hamilton County, town awarded APA approval for wetlands bridges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ze9aJ_0izr2FOr00
View of Hamilton County’s Buck Mountain Fire Tower from the ground. Photo by Alexandra Roalsvig/Town of Long Lake

Private sweeping views of Owls Head Mountain in Long Lake, and the glistening waters of Little Tupper Lake and Round Lake may be open to the public next year. Community partners are working to open a trail up Buck Mountain in Hamilton County, where an early 1900s-era fire tower is undergoing restoration.

A parking lot on Sabattis Road and a trail up the steepest part of the mountain have been built, and the fire tower is nearly finished. The Adirondack Park Agency issued the missing piece on Nov. 1– approval for four bridges involving wetlands and a subdivision.

Once opened, the trail would be added to the Hamilton County Fire Tower Challenge, which currently includes five hikes — Owls Head, Blue Mountain, Wakely Mountain, Snowy Mountain and Pillsbury Mountain. Local officials say it would also be another family-friendly climb at a little over 2 miles round trip with an elevation gain of about 500 feet.

“It’s pretty outstanding,” said Alexandra Roalsvig, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for Long Lake. She called it a “gateway to the Whitney Wilderness,” 19,500 acres of state forest preserve. In the distance are views of the Seward and Santanoni range, Roalsvig said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZwo9_0izr2FOr00
View of Owls Head Mountain from Buck Mountain in Hamilton County. Photo by Alexandra Roalsvig/Town of Long Lake

The project

The approximately 60-foot fire tower was built around 1933 to scout for forest fires in an area still dominated by timberlands for the region’s paper companies, according to the Forest Fire Lookout Association’s New York State Chapter. Laurie Rankin, director of the chapter, said it had been built on Whitney Properties’ land, but the fire tower is now owned by Cedar Heights Timber. There are footings to a second fire tower on the summit, Rankin said, but because it was on private land there is not as much information to learn about what was there.

Hamilton County signed a 10-year lease with the timber company to build the trail and open it to the public. Records show the lease cost Hamilton County $10 annually starting Jan. 1, 2022, and Long Lake Supervisor Clay Arsenault said it can be renewed.

Long Lake’s comprehensive plan, adopted in January 2021, highlights the need for improved and maintained recreational opportunities. Arsenault said the project supported the town’s goals of providing healthy living and outdoor recreation.

Get outside

Sign up for the “Backcountry Journal” newsletter, sending trip ideas, info and more on Thursdays

The town also received $14,000 in grants for construction materials and interpretive signs from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund and the Adirondack Community Recreation Alliance, according to the APA application materials.

The county entered into an agreement with the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) to design and build a steep section of trail for a maximum of $10,500, records show. Charlotte Staats, ADK trails manager, said her team and the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District have built the trail to the summit. Work began last year. They built rock staircases and wooden ladders up the steepest slopes. The materials and equipment were installed by hand, something that amazed Roalsvig and Arsenault. Rankin and her organization have assisted others with the fire tower work and hope to finish up next spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3299qi_0izr2FOr00
Buck Mountain Trail in Hamilton County. Photo by Clay Arsenault

“It’s unlike something I’ve hiked before,” Arsenault said. “(It has) big stone staircases, big wooden staircases made out of small timber they cut down on this property to make the trail. It is unique and very cool.”

Staats said the goal was to create “a nice hike that was family-oriented, beginner-oriented.”

APA permitting

The trail is not yet open to the public, but Roalsvig hopes it might be next year. The town, county and timber company applied to the APA for a permit. The agency has jurisdiction due to the project’s wetlands work and subdivision by lease. It is also within one-eighth mile of the William C. Whitney Wilderness Area.

Trail builders will create one 40-foot span bridge, one 20-foot span bridge, one 10-foot bog bridge and one 20-foot bog bridge.

BECOME AN EXPLORER: Your support helps power nonprofit journalism for the Adirondacks

Records show before APA staff issued their decision, they asked the town and county to explain why the trail could not be placed elsewhere away from the wetlands.

The municipalities responded that Cedar Heights Timber had specific requirements of where the trail could be located. There will still be logging and industrial uses on the property, the response added, and the “goal is to keep the public safe.” The municipalities said the bridges will be elevated to protect the wetlands. The municipalities also said some novice hikers don’t know that it is better to hike through mud rather than around it, which widens the trail and its impacts.

Staats said the kinds of bridges proposed generally do not have much impact on wetlands and would prohibit greater harm from hikers.

Comments / 0

Related
Adirondack Explorer

Studying the housing problem

Consultants reveal initial findings to Adirondack communities. Multiple factors are contributing to the Adirondack housing crisis, but signs of trouble can conceivably be traced to the housing crash and subsequent financial meltdown in 2008, according to a new analysis by a Saratoga Springs economic development firm. Camoin Associates is studying...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
POULTNEY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Warren County

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closure in Glenville

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Freemans Bridge Road on November 15, 16 and 17. The closure will allow CSX transportation to fix the rail crossing just north of Lowes.
GLENVILLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Sanghvi: Broken Promises, No Answers

I attended the November 1 Saratoga Springs City Council meeting attempting one more time to get answers to questions about the city's proposed 2023 Comprehensive Budget. Along with the city's charter and its comprehensive plan, the Saratoga Springs Comprehensive Budget is one of our key documents. The budget will determine what services the city will provide its citizens and what its citizens will be required to pay for these services. It will directly impact every household in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Hudson Falls cousins unified in athletics and in leadership

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Falls High School students and cousins Derek Call and Bryce Reynolds share a special bond, and they have brought that bond and their leadership efforts onto a national stage. District officials say Derek and Bryce have championed the cause of Special Olympics and...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Crews respond to house fire in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
WATERFORD, NY
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

A reason for a third bike

Gravel bikes come in handy on these 3 rail-trail rides. This spring I took my gravel bike on a 23-mile ride that had a bit of everything: paved highways, dirt logging roads, foot trails, a snowmobile trail and a section of the yet-to-be-built Adirondack Rail Trail. It performed well on all parts of the trip, proving the versatility of gravel bikes.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY
Hot 99.1

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

934
Followers
894
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy