Arkansas Medicaid eligibility review expected to start in January – DHS officials
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is ready to “unwind” Medicaid coverage for thousands of Arkansans who gained access to the health insurance program when the federal government declared a public health emergency in 2020, officials said Friday. The public health emergency (PHE) declared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely end in […] The post Arkansas Medicaid eligibility review expected to start in January – DHS officials appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
Kait 8
DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
menastar.com
How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
KATV
Arkansas DHS preparing for possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services spoke with media at a pen and pad event Friday morning discussing the possibility of an end to the COVID Public Health Emergency put in place Jan. 2020 and how it would affect those on Medicaid. According to the...
Arkansas opioid crisis | How this treatment is combating addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The devastating opioid crisis in Arkansas is something that we've continued to follow for some time now. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Arkansas is one of the top states in the country for the of number of opiate medications prescribed. This is especially...
Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
KHBS
Democrats, Republicans compete to control Arkansas' state house and state senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the Arkansas General Assembly. The general assembly is Arkansas' state legislature. Due to redistricting, all 135 seats in the general assembly are up for a vote. State Senate. There are 35 seats in the Arkansas State Senate.
talkbusiness.net
Sens. Sullivan, Johnson re-elected to Arkansas Senate
One of the most watched state senate races on election night wasn’t competitive. District 20 incumbent Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesbor, soundly defeated Democrat Chenoa Summers. Sullivan tallied 12,940 votes (62%) to Summers’ 7,807 votes (38%). It will be Sullivan’s second term in the senate. Sullivan and Summers sparred...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
“Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited. "It means this is still America! I love voting I think it’s the most...
thv11.com
'Miracle medicine' helping opioid crisis in Arkansas
The opioid crisis is a deadly impact that has a big impact on Arkansans. We're taking a look at the epidemic, and a promising treatment that some consider a miracle.
Kait 8
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
talkbusiness.net
Issue 4 supporters, opponents make last push for arguments
Opponents of Issue 4, which would legalize adult use cannabis for those over 21, made a final plea to Arkansas voters Monday (Nov. 7) at a state capitol press conference that featured legislators, business and religious leaders, and the state’s Surgeon General, Dr. Greg Bledsoe. The coalition featured speakers...
Recreational marijuana could become legal in Arkansas if voters approve
ARKANSAS — Arkansas residents are set to vote Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s a big issue on the ballot, and Arkansas could become the first Mid-South state to legalize marijuana. If voters approve it, the state must allow dispensaries to start selling weed for recreational...
When do polls close in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's Election Day in Arkansas and those around the state have been heading to the ballots throughout Tuesday for the historic 2022 elections!. Arkansans voting in the midterm election are making their voices heard on things such as the groundbreaking governor race, the Little Rock mayoral race, and the back-and-forth recreational marijuana proposal.
Arkansas Issue 4: Fact-checking ads on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Since late August, several ads have been for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Some claim it will help the state and fund law enforcement, while others claim it will hurt the state and our children. There are two groups putting out these...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
Will there be runoff elections in Arkansas?
The general election in Arkansas concludes on November 8, but information about potential runoff elections following that is not always clear.
KHBS
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
