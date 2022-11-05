ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Medicaid eligibility review expected to start in January – DHS officials

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is ready to “unwind” Medicaid coverage for thousands of Arkansans who gained access to the health insurance program when the federal government declared a public health emergency in 2020, officials said Friday. The public health emergency (PHE) declared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely end in […] The post Arkansas Medicaid eligibility review expected to start in January – DHS officials appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Sens. Sullivan, Johnson re-elected to Arkansas Senate

One of the most watched state senate races on election night wasn’t competitive. District 20 incumbent Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesbor, soundly defeated Democrat Chenoa Summers. Sullivan tallied 12,940 votes (62%) to Summers’ 7,807 votes (38%). It will be Sullivan’s second term in the senate. Sullivan and Summers sparred...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

“Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited. "It means this is still America! I love voting I think it’s the most...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Kait 8

Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Issue 4 supporters, opponents make last push for arguments

Opponents of Issue 4, which would legalize adult use cannabis for those over 21, made a final plea to Arkansas voters Monday (Nov. 7) at a state capitol press conference that featured legislators, business and religious leaders, and the state’s Surgeon General, Dr. Greg Bledsoe. The coalition featured speakers...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

When do polls close in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's Election Day in Arkansas and those around the state have been heading to the ballots throughout Tuesday for the historic 2022 elections!. Arkansans voting in the midterm election are making their voices heard on things such as the groundbreaking governor race, the Little Rock mayoral race, and the back-and-forth recreational marijuana proposal.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case numbers rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402. Total Active Cases: 14,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

