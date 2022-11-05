ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West (West, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0izr24m700
Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in the West on Thursday.

The crash happened on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West at around 3 p.m.

According to the authorities, a Chevrolet HHR and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet traveling northbound crashed into the rear of a Ford traveling at a slower speed.

Both the drivers suffered significant injuries and were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for treatment.

The identity of the unknown injured drivers was not revealed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Police provided no additional information regarding the crash.

November 5, 2022

Source: KWTX

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
ITASCA, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit

Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County. Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County. Increased police activity was reported near...
TROY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect

After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested after shots fired in Valley Mills Dr. parking lot

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired. Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Troy

Troy (FOX 44) — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Troy Monday night is under investigation. DPS Sgt. Brian Washko tells FOX 44 News the shooting took place near the Love’s Truck Stop. Officers from Troy and Temple Police Departments are part of the investigation. Sgt. Washko...
TROY, TX
KCEN

Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
TEMPLE, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Manslaughter Incident Reported in Corsicana

On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 7:39 p.m., the Corsicana Police 911 Operators received two reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 Blk of N. 26th. The first officer arrived in the area approximately three minutes later. A search of the area failed to locate the shooter, nor were there any witnesses as to the exact location of where the shots were fired.
CORSICANA, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
KLTV

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
WACO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy