2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West (West, TX)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in the West on Thursday.

The crash happened on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West at around 3 p.m.

According to the authorities, a Chevrolet HHR and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet traveling northbound crashed into the rear of a Ford traveling at a slower speed.

Both the drivers suffered significant injuries and were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for treatment.

The identity of the unknown injured drivers was not revealed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Police provided no additional information regarding the crash.

November 5, 2022

Source: KWTX

