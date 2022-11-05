Jalen Rose asked why Ime Udoka's accuser hasn't been named, then quickly issued an apology

Before the Celtics tipped off against the Bulls Friday, ESPN anchor Jalen Rose asked on the network’s pregame show why Ime Udoka’s accuser hasn’t been publicly identified.

By halftime, the ex-NBA star was apologizing.

When discussing the Nets’ reported decision to hire Udoka, Rose said it isn’t fair the woman involved in the affair has maintained her privacy. “We know [Udoka’s] name,” said Rose. “Maybe I’m missing something, as it relates to the law, but why we don’t know her name? It’s not like she’s a minor. I feel like we should know her name publicly as well.”

Stephen A. Smith, who’s f aced criticism for also wondering why the women's name isn't known , stared straight ahead as Rose delivered his take.

Reputable news outlets haven’t reported on the woman, because her name is irrelevant to the story. She was a female subordinate, meaning Udoka held professional power over her.

Rose clarified that point when he apologized at halftime.

“I’m Jalen Rose, and I would like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown. I questioned why a woman’s name — who had an alleged affair with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — was not made public,” he said. “After an internal investigation, and it was discovered that she was a subordinate to the head coach, I now understand why her name should not be released to the public. Now back to our NBA coverage.”

The Celtics defeated the Bulls 123-119.