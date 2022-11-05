ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Game of the century: Tennessee-Georgia football pregame social media buzz

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHHhp_0izr0wqK00

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT from Sanford Stadium.

“Obviously looking forward to this week, playing a great opponent,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said of playing at Georgia. “They have great personnel in all three phases of the game and are well-coached. Huge test for us, and looking forward to the week.”

Ahead of kickoff between Tennessee and Georgia, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday

Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday. Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset

Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Washington will get prime-time treatment after kickoff release

The Oregon Ducks game against the Washington Huskies is going to be a big deal for many reasons. Not only are both the Ducks and Huskies likely to be ranked inside the top 25 after Washingtons win over Oregon State on Saturday, but it will also be the first chapter of this rivalry under the coaching staffs of Dan Lanning and Kaleb DeBoer, both of whom have the programs going in the right direction. It’s a matchup that deserves prime time treatment, and it’s getting it. It was announced on Sunday morning that Oregon and Washington would kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX for the nation to see. Back home at Autzen 🦆 Saturday’s game vs. Washington will kick off at 4 PM on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YEMdT3fzrY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 6, 2022 With the Ducks squarely in the playoff conversation after Saturday’s chaos, it makes sense that they will be on national television for the rest of the season.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama falls to No. 9 in most recent CFP rankings

The second College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings were just released and the Alabama Crimson Tide has dropped to No. 9 after the upset loss to the LSU Tigers. The loss led to a big hit to Alabama’s playoff chances as no team with two losses has ever qualified. It is worth noting that Alabama’s two losses both came on the road against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the College Football Playoff committee, ESPN analysts explained Oregon’s No. 6 ranking

The latest batch of College Football Playoff Rankings came out on Tuesday night, and it was a pleasant viewing experience for fans of the Oregon Ducks. After the chaos that took place last weekend at the top of the rankings, Oregon was able to move up two spots according to the selection committee, where they now sit at No. 6 in the nation. Should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, they hold a very strong case to be included among the final four playoff teams. One of the biggest arguments against them, though, remains that 46-point loss...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Strong chance USC-UCLA could be a late-night game, which would be awful

It is not a surprise — or a problem — that the upcoming USC-UCLA football game was placed on a six-day hold, meaning that the scheduled kickoff time and the assigned television network will not be disclosed until Sunday, Nov. 13 (or at least no later than the 13th). It was and is unlikely that a start time would be disclosed before Nov. 12, when another Saturday of games unfolds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy