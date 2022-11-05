ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension

Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy basketball season should be a fun one. The entire Association is in action Monday night, then off on Tuesday (go vote!), so managers will start their week with a slew of tricky lineup calls, then have an off-night to recover. A 13-game slate follows on Wednesday, four contests are on the docket for Thursday and each weekend day offers plenty of hoops.
Bleacher Report

Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA

Boston Celtics star and National Basketball Players' Association vice president Jaylen Brown weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film and refusal to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Monday (h/t Greg Dudek...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About

The actual NBA trade market may not heat up for a minute. Teams often wait until the quarter-mark of the campaign before running their self-assessments in hopes of avoiding any small-sample-size trickery. Not to mention players who inked pacts in the summer won't become trade-eligible until mid-December at the earliest, so full decks aren't available for roster-reshuffling that takes place before then.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Alex Toohey, NBA Global Academy Product, Commits to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan

Alex Toohey, an 18-year-old Australian forward who has been playing at the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan and Davidson. Toohey explained his decision to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Tuesday. "Gonzaga stood out with their history of winning and making international players better," Toohey said. "Being...
SPOKANE, WA
Bleacher Report

NBA Views Mexico City as Potential Site for Expansion Team amid G League Experiment

The Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico made their G League debut on Sunday, and the team reportedly could play a major role in the NBA's plans of future expansion. According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, the league confirmed that Mexico City is being eyed as a site for a possible expansion team "if all goes well" with the Captaines, who defeated the Rio Grande Vipers 120-84 on Sunday night in front of 7,391 fans at Arena CDMX.
Bleacher Report

Is It Time for the Brooklyn Nets to Blow It Up?

The Brooklyn Nets have had a tumultuous 2022. From trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons in February, Kevin Durant's trade demand in late June and, most recently, the firing of coach Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving's suspension—it's been quite the downward spiral for a team that was a Durant toe away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns

Welcome back, Joel Embiid. The free-throw line missed you. Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers Mocked After Loss to Jazz, Fans Beg Team to Make a Trade After 2-8 Start

The calls for the Los Angeles Lakers to shake up their roster continued after Monday night's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz, which dropped the team's record to 2-8. LeBron James missed the contest with a foot injury, while Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV each sat out with an illness. The shorthanded Lakers allowed the Jazz to shoot 55.8 percent from the field and knock down 16 threes. Utah also won the rebounding battle, 41-33.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ime Udoka Reportedly Forfeited Half of $4M Salary As Part of Celtics Suspension

Ime Udoka was required to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of the season-long suspension issued by the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics banned Udoka for violating team policies, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and used crude language toward the woman.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Top 10 Freshmen to Watch in 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season

Gone from men's college basketball are one-and-done wonders such as Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. In their place come the likes of Dereck Lively II, Keyonte George and Nick Smith Jr. to dominate in 2022-23. It's already a foregone conclusion that 7'4" French sensation Victor Wembanyama will...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy