LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."
LeBron James calls out NBA officials for missing calls.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Bleacher Report
It's Too Early for the Lakers to Pull the Plug on Anthony Davis amid NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rocky start in 2022, to say the least. After back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans last week, it seemed that L.A. could be on the verge of turning things around. However, lopsided losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend have dropped the Lakers to 2-7.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 'Some Buzz' Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Plan B' to Russell Westbrook Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly open to trading Anthony Davis as they look to save their sinking season. Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (1:09:00 mark) that there has been "buzz" behind the scenes about blowing things up with a Davis deal rather than going through with trading Russell Westbrook:
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy basketball season should be a fun one. The entire Association is in action Monday night, then off on Tuesday (go vote!), so managers will start their week with a slew of tricky lineup calls, then have an off-night to recover. A 13-game slate follows on Wednesday, four contests are on the docket for Thursday and each weekend day offers plenty of hoops.
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA
Boston Celtics star and National Basketball Players' Association vice president Jaylen Brown weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film and refusal to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Monday (h/t Greg Dudek...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About
The actual NBA trade market may not heat up for a minute. Teams often wait until the quarter-mark of the campaign before running their self-assessments in hopes of avoiding any small-sample-size trickery. Not to mention players who inked pacts in the summer won't become trade-eligible until mid-December at the earliest, so full decks aren't available for roster-reshuffling that takes place before then.
Bleacher Report
Alex Toohey, NBA Global Academy Product, Commits to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan
Alex Toohey, an 18-year-old Australian forward who has been playing at the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan and Davidson. Toohey explained his decision to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Tuesday. "Gonzaga stood out with their history of winning and making international players better," Toohey said. "Being...
Bleacher Report
NBA Views Mexico City as Potential Site for Expansion Team amid G League Experiment
The Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico made their G League debut on Sunday, and the team reportedly could play a major role in the NBA's plans of future expansion. According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, the league confirmed that Mexico City is being eyed as a site for a possible expansion team "if all goes well" with the Captaines, who defeated the Rio Grande Vipers 120-84 on Sunday night in front of 7,391 fans at Arena CDMX.
Bleacher Report
Is It Time for the Brooklyn Nets to Blow It Up?
The Brooklyn Nets have had a tumultuous 2022. From trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons in February, Kevin Durant's trade demand in late June and, most recently, the firing of coach Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving's suspension—it's been quite the downward spiral for a team that was a Durant toe away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2021.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyrie Irving Had 'Productive and Understanding' Meeting with Adam Silver
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a "productive and understanding visit" with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Irving was suspended by his team for a minimum of five games after sharing an antisemitic film on social media and failing to...
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns
Welcome back, Joel Embiid. The free-throw line missed you. Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Mocked After Loss to Jazz, Fans Beg Team to Make a Trade After 2-8 Start
The calls for the Los Angeles Lakers to shake up their roster continued after Monday night's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz, which dropped the team's record to 2-8. LeBron James missed the contest with a foot injury, while Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV each sat out with an illness. The shorthanded Lakers allowed the Jazz to shoot 55.8 percent from the field and knock down 16 threes. Utah also won the rebounding battle, 41-33.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Fans Frustrated at State of Team After Loss to Cavs Despite LeBron's 27 Points
The Los Angeles Lakers are on another losing streak. Los Angeles lost 114-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, dropping its record to an ugly 2-7 on the season. The Purple and Gold lost their first five games, won two in a row and have now lost their past two.
Bleacher Report
Cam Neely Apologizes, Says Bruins 'Made the Wrong Decision' Signing Mitchell Miller
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the team made a mistake in signing prospect Mitchell Miller. "The timing of it was never probably going to be good," Neely told reporters Monday. "I think it got down to the point of [whether] we're doing it or not. And we made the wrong decision."
Bleacher Report
Ime Udoka Reportedly Forfeited Half of $4M Salary As Part of Celtics Suspension
Ime Udoka was required to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of the season-long suspension issued by the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics banned Udoka for violating team policies, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and used crude language toward the woman.
Bleacher Report
Top 10 Freshmen to Watch in 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season
Gone from men's college basketball are one-and-done wonders such as Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. In their place come the likes of Dereck Lively II, Keyonte George and Nick Smith Jr. to dominate in 2022-23. It's already a foregone conclusion that 7'4" French sensation Victor Wembanyama will...
