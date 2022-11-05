ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

10TV

Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus will have levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools will not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Your Guide to Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in Columbus, Ohio

Your one stop guide to family-friendly holiday events in Columbus, Ohio is right here! Bookmark this post for easy reference this holiday season!. Columbus, Ohio is home to so many events and activities and the holiday season is no exception! It can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on! In fact, that is exactly how the idea for this blog came to be!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

MacKenzie Scott donates $2.5 million to Columbus STEM school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Metro Early College Middle and High School announced a multi-million-dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday.  Metro will be receiving $2.5 million that they say they will use to further prepare Central Ohio students to excel in growing career fields. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from Ms. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville – One Person was Critically Injured at Farm Company in Pickaway County

Pickaway – One man was critically injured today when he was caught between two containers that may have contained soybeans around 1 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, emergency crews were called to the scene of the Delong Company located on Ashville Pike just North of Ashville, when workers reported that the man was crushed and was not responding. When crews arrived on the scene they requested air support, but later waved it off and transported the man to a critical care hospital.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

What Would You Like To Experience In Ohio’s Outdoors?

Whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming, people have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) wants Ohioans to weigh in on new or expanded recreational opportunities through a statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

ODOT Drops Wrench In Marysville’s Budget Gearbox

MARYSVILLE – As is common in any governmental budget process, be it for the smallest, most remote township in the state or the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C., a fiscal curveball was thrown at the Marysville City Council during its work session Monday as Finance Director Brad Lutz informed the Council that the Ohio Department of Transportation recently notified the city administration that Marysville is responsible for kicking in $750,000 as part of an $8.5 million reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately four miles of the U.S. Route 33 ‘loop’ that runs through the north side of the Marysville city limits. The payment is due to ODOT in February 2023, or about eight weeks from today.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after west Columbus shooting

One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. Evening Weather Forecast 11-06-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WEIXVY. The Spectrum: November 6, 2022. THIS WEEK ON THE SPECTRUM: Why hasn’t Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, seeking his second term in office this Tuesday, debated...
COLUMBUS, OH
lara-mom.com

The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location

We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Boy dies after being pulled from Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dollar General accused of overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general and the Franklin County auditor are calling out Dollar General for allegedly deceiving customers. Since NBC4 first reported about pricing discrepancies at the discount chain, which owns hundreds of stores across Ohio, more customers have come forward with complaints that they were charged higher prices than what was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news

A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
GROVEPORT, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

