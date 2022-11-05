ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

EDE, Netherlands — (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate meeting in Egypt.

Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want "fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”

Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Responding Friday to an open letter from Greenpeace, Schiphol's new CEO Ruud Sondag said the airport is targeting “emissions-free airports by 2030 and net climate-neutral aviation by 2050. And we have an duty to lead the way in that,” but conceded it needed to happen faster.

More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks at the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday.

Thorny issues up for discussion at the Nov. 6-18 talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal. German company Elmos said late Monday...
WHIO Dayton

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. The first phase to a project to establish a major clean hydrogen plant in the Egyptian seaside resort of Ain el-Sokhna was launched by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday.
WHIO Dayton

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
WSOC Charlotte

Israeli archeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli archeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to...
WHIO Dayton

Climate protesters target Warhol art in Australian gallery

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Climate protesters in Australia on Wednesday scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell's soup cans but didn't appear to damage the piece because it's encased in glass. It was the latest incident in which climate protesters have targeted...
WHIO Dayton

Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.
WHIO Dayton

Bangladesh balances energy needs with climate, conservation

RAMPAL, Bangladesh — (AP) — Fish, rice, mangrove trees and the lush delta wetlands where the massive Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers drain into the Bay of Bengal. It’s not luxury. But for the farmers and fishermen who live by the world’s largest mangrove forest, it’s more than enough. Now, the environment is at risk.
WHIO Dayton

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING — (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp....
WHIO Dayton

Damage in 5.7-magnitude quake off Italy’s Adriatic coast

ROME — (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook Italy’s northeastern coast early Wednesday, causing some cracks in buildings and prompting at least one health clinic to evacuate. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Premier Giorgia Meloni was in constant contact with Italy’s civil protection agency monitoring...
Variety

Germany’s ProSieben Unites Production in Germany, U.K., Denmark and Israel Under New Banner Seven.One Studios

ProSiebenSat.1 is realigning its production and international distribution business by bundling its eight subsidiaries in Germany, the U.K., Denmark and Israel and its global program sales arm under a newly established Seven.One Studios. The new entity will produce across all key genres for its own platforms and for external clients. In the future, there will be a clear focus within the German-speaking territories on content with young talent for the young target group. Seven.One Studios will be managed by Henrik Pabst as CEO, Alexander Pesch as CFO and Martin Metzger as COO. Pabst said: “The demand for content is only increasing. This...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy