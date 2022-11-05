ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

Sparta High School hosting Christmas on the Ridge Artisan Market Saturday

By FOX 17 News
 3 days ago
Halloween has passed which means the holiday season has started. If you're looking for a fun, unique gift to put under the tree, look no further than the Christmas on the Ridge Artisan Market in Sparta.

The market will feature artists and crafters from around the community. Money from the event goes to support the Sparta Sports Boosters.

It's happening at Sparta High School today from 9am-3pm.

Those 13 years or older will have to pay a $2 admission fee to attend.

