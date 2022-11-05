ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 9 vs. Titans

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are back after the bye week with a “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. The players and coaching staff will be fresh and recharged for the final stretch of the season.

Tennessee is coming off of a big win with a dominant performance by recently-crowned AFC Player of the Month, Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ offense was really clicking against the San Francisco 49ers back in Week 7. Each team will need some strong performances from some key players if they’re to continue to ride their momentum to another win.

Here’s a look at four Chiefs players who we’ll be paying close attention to when they host the Titans on Sunday night:

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When you look at the Titans’ receiving yards leaders this season, RBs Dontrell Hilliard and Derrick Henry are second and third for the team in receiving yards. This is a week when the Chiefs are going to need their top coverage linebacker to play his best game. It’ll be his second game back from suspension, so he should play a healthy dose of snaps and look a bit more comfortable out on the field than he did in Week 7. Remember, he recorded his first career interception against the Titans in the loss against them last season.

CB Trent McDuffie

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

McDuffie is expected to make his first start since injuring his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s the perfect week for McDuffie to get back into action as Tennessee has been one of the worst passing teams in the NFL this season. The Titans have the second-fewest completions of 20+ yards (17) and the fewest completions of 40+ yards (2). Right now, the only receiver who is considered a threat is veteran WR Robert Woods. He’s Tennessee’s only receiver with a touchdown so far this season.

WR Kadarius Toney

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Toney is expected to make his debut for the Chiefs on Sunday night against the Titans. It’s unclear how much he’ll play or how he’ll be utilized, but you can expect him to get on the field in some capacity. It’s possible that the Chiefs use him on kick and punt returns. It’s likely that Andy Reid has a few plays installed for him in the opening game script and potentially even in the red zone. I’d be shocked if Reid doesn’t dial up some sort of screen pass to Toney to get him the ball in space.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Valdes-Scantling is averaging 16.8 yards per reception. The Titans are tied for the sixth-worst yards per reception average in the NFL in terms of team defense. Tennessee has four cornerbacks on the roster who have allowed over 100.0 passer rating in coverage this season. Just as it was against the 49ers in Week 7, the secondary is the weakness of the defense the Chiefs are facing this week. There will be opportunities for big plays, especially when it comes to the deep passing game.

