Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide. Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide. According to investigators, additional charges are pending for […]
Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries. Police said they […]
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues. According to the sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
Two dead, three injured in Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were killed and three others were hurt during a shooting in Hattiesburg. The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on November 2, 2022. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth, of Hattiesburg, and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, […]
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a large number of drugs and cash after serving a search warrant Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served at Arthur B Johnson Lane in the Lampton community. Investigators found over 3 pounds of...
