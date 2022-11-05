Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Above-average temperatures to continue Monday ahead of significant temperature drop
PHILADELPHIA - Above-average temperatures will continue throughout the Delaware Valley Monday before the area braces for a significant temperature drop for Election Day. The weekend saw summer-like conditions with temperatures close to 80 degrees, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio. The conditions will continue Monday with temperatures starting in the...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Election Day set to be dry, cool ahead of midweek warm-up
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday will see a unique lunar eclipse and colder conditions that brought a significant temperature drop to the Delaware Valley for Election Day. Morning temperatures will begin in the 40s across the area with wind speeds around 13 miles per hour. Conditions are expected to be dry throughout...
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida — possibly at hurricane strength — and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Large winter storm set to move across Upper Midwest Thursday/Friday
Monday will be a pretty standard November day with some sunshine early and things getting a bit cloudier in the afternoon. High temps in the low 40s. The rest of the week is more chaotic. Temps rise above average Tuesday as winds turn out of the south. Highs in the...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Two chances for rain, eyeing a big cold blast
Winds will be turning around from a warmer direction early this week. Overnight a few more clouds will greet us with a typical fall feeling in the air. Clouds will be on the move Monday as temps warm near average for this time of year. Monday night a few showers...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
kjzz.com
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast
Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Colder Temperatures are Heading Towards West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict another week of mild weather for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, but major changes will head in for the weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday evening into Saturday Morning. After this front passes, high temperatures are predicted to drop around 20 degrees across the board […]
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
KOMO News
Mountain snow, cold air to move into western Washington this weekend
WASHINGTON — A fall storm moved into western Washington bringing flooding rain and damaging winds Thursday in to Friday. Now, the next element will be heavy mountain snow throughout the weekend. The powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands Friday night. Some areas saw winds of 50 mph...
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
wesb.com
Daylight Savings “Fall Back” Starts Sunday
A reminder to all Pennsylvanians that this Sunday at 2AM, the clocks will be set back an hour for the final time for Daylight Savings. Fire officials across the state also remind residents that while they’re turning back their clocks, it’s also imperative to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
