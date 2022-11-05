Read full article on original website
Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'
Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
Bitcoin Briefly Touches a New Low for the Year, FTX Token Plunges More Than 75% in Broad Crypto Sell-Off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin tumbled 12.6% to $18,203, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day, it fell to $17,300.80, its lowest level since...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people." Cenovus Energy Inc: "I...
Rich People Don't Have a ‘Lottery Mindset,' Says CEO—Here Are 3 Things Millionaires Do Differently
Everyone approaches money differently, and I've always been fascinated by how the world's wealthiest people do it. As a CEO and host of the podcast "We Study Billionaires," I've interviewed 25 billionaires and more than 100 self-made millionaires, including prominent investors like Howard Marks and Cathie Woods. What have I...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as U.S. Awaits Midterm Election Results; China Inflation Data Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks are set to rise as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Topix were marginally lower, while the...
AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue
AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to Step Down, Join Levi Strauss as CEO in Waiting
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass is leaving the retailer in early December. The chief executive and retailer have been under pressure from investors. In a separate release, Levi Strauss & Co. said Gass will step into the role of CEO within the next 18 months. Kohl's terminated talks this summer to...
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations
The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
Consumers Are Cutting Back on Holiday Gift Buying Amid Higher Inflation
Inflation is impacting most consumers' holiday shopping plans. Roughly half say they will buy fewer things this year due to higher prices. Still, households will spend $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts. Inflation is weighing heavily on the holidays this year. Roughly half of shoppers will buy fewer things due...
Autos Giant Renault Is Betting the Market for Gasoline Cars Will Continue to Grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
Inflation ebbed last month, but more rate hikes and job cuts are ahead. Here's why.
Consumer price inflation may have eased in October, but economists still see more Fed rate hikes, recession and job losses. Americans should prepare.
