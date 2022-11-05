ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'

Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people." Cenovus Energy Inc: "I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue

AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations

The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumers Are Cutting Back on Holiday Gift Buying Amid Higher Inflation

Inflation is impacting most consumers' holiday shopping plans. Roughly half say they will buy fewer things this year due to higher prices. Still, households will spend $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts. Inflation is weighing heavily on the holidays this year. Roughly half of shoppers will buy fewer things due...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday

Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...

