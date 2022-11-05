ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WSET

Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters

CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
CONCORD, VA
WSET

Woman shot on Grove Street in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A woman was shot on Grove Street Monday night, police said. Authorities said that she has non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to the hospital. They said a car was hit and a couple of unoccupied houses were as well. A man who lives in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
ROANOKE, VA

