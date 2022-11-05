Read full article on original website
WSET
Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WSET
Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters
CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
WSET
Roanoke leaf collection begins as peak color disappears, cool temperatures return
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is here to help when it comes to cleaning up those fall leaves. Roanoke's Bagged Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December in the following weeks:. November 14-17 November 28-December 1. December 5-8 December 12-15 Bagged leaf collection...
WSET
Woman shot on Grove Street in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A woman was shot on Grove Street Monday night, police said. Authorities said that she has non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to the hospital. They said a car was hit and a couple of unoccupied houses were as well. A man who lives in...
wfxrtv.com
One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WSET
Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
WSET
Teen suspect in Danville Mall shooting is back in Virginia, faced arraignment hearing
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The teen suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one dead is back in Virginia. 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney faced a judge at the Danville General District Court for his arraignment hearing on Friday. According to the clerk's office, at the hearing, Pinckney requested...
WSET
LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
WSET
Polling Place Forecast: Cooler temperatures ahead for voting after record warmth on Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Breaking records today in spots with the forecast highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The records are primarily long-standing; Roanoke's record was set in 1945. Lynchburg has the best chance to warm well beyond the record. We will be mainly dry today through...
WSET
SEE IT: Danville Fire Dept. and E-911 Center team up for first-ever Chili Cookoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department teamed up with the E-911 Center for a bit of competitive fun. The first-ever Firefighters and Telecommunications Chili Cookoff was held over the weekend. DFD said the event was enjoyed by all the participants, judges, and spectators. The winners are as...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WSET
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
WDBJ7.com
Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
WSET
'I'm terrified:' Man shot in the leg, home hit by gunfire on Pierce Street overnight: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg following an incident on Pierce Street overnight, LPD said. On Saturday, at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for reports of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the scene.
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. recognizes notable residents, including James Webb Telescope Director
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County is honoring and recognizing its notable residents with a "Notable Residents" page on its site. The county shared on Facebook their latest highlight: Gregory Robinson, a Ringgold native and Dan River High School graduate. Robinson served as the Program Director of NASA’s...
WSET
38-year-old woman found after being reported missing by husband in Henry County: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing person in the area. The Sheriff’s Office said Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, was reported missing by her husband. She was last seen leaving her residence, located at 391 Holland Circle in Axton on Saturday.
WSET
Roanoke man dead, 4 injured after car runs off road, crashes into tree on Halloween
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is dead and four others, including a 2-year-old, were injured in a crash in Franklin County on Halloween. Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road at 7:47 p.m. on Monday.
