Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as U.S. Awaits Midterm Election Results; China Inflation Data Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks are set to rise as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Topix were marginally lower, while the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Autos Giant Renault Is Betting the Market for Gasoline Cars Will Continue to Grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK's First Large-Scale Lithium Refinery Chooses Location as Race for ‘White Gold' Intensifies
LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running. On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
Markets Insider
Why Carvana stock dropped 97% in the past year as the auto resale success story became a used-car clunker
Carvana's share price has taken a dive as used-car demand plummeted while inflation and interest rates increased.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Indonesia's Economy Saw Robust Growth in the Third Quarter, But This Could Be ‘as Good as It Gets'
On Monday, Indonesia posted year-on-year GDP growth of 5.72% for the July to September quarter, higher than last quarter's growth of 5.44%. "Economic growth in Indonesia accelerated in the third quarter, but this is likely to be as good as it gets. We expect lower commodity prices, tighter monetary policy and elevated inflation to drag on growth over the coming quarters," Capital Economics senior economist Gareth Leather said.
Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou
A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world's second-largest economy
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Adidas Warns of Big Earnings Hit After Ending Ye Partnership
The company ended its relationship with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Oct. 25 after the musician launched a series of offensive and antisemitic tirades on social media and in interviews. Adidas now projects a net income from continuing operations of around 250 million euros ($251.56 million), down from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boeing's Aircraft Deliveries Slipped in October on 737 Fuselage Flaw
Boeing delivered 35 planes in October, down from 51 in September. The manufacturer said a flaw in 737 Max fuselages hurt deliveries last month. Boeing last week laid out its goals to return to around $100 billion in annual sales by the middle of the decade. Boeing's aircraft deliveries in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Musk Reportedly Considers Locking All of Twitter Behind a Paywall
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is considering putting the entire platform behind a paywall, according to a report. His leadership has been marked by massive layoffs, spending pauses from some advertisers and confusion about the platform’s policy changes. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has considered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people." Cenovus Energy Inc: "I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Renault and Google Team Up to Develop a ‘Software Defined' Vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. French automaker Renault is partnering with Google to develop its cars like...
FTX was reportedly hit with $6 billion in withdrawals in just 72 hours
"In the last 72 hours, we've had roughly $6b of net withdrawals from FTX," CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told staff on Tuesday, per Reuters.
Comments / 0