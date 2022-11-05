Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. FTX’s native token FTT saw a drop of 10% yesterday as 23 million tokens worth $580 million were moved to the Binance exchange. Rumors in the cryptocurrency community suggest that this volume represents Binance's unlocked investment in FTT. This move of funds possibly made by Binance itself is a consequence, with its real cause allegedly lying in a recent investigation into the assets of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research. It was revealed that the firm’s balance sheet is fragile, with its biggest asset being FTT, which they use to borrow money from creditors. Binance head CZ liked the investigation on Twitter.

