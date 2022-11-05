Read full article on original website
Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 One Day, DOGE Creator Says, But There's a Catch
Binance Dumps FTX, SHIB Burn Rate up 5,800%, U.S. Lawyer Predicts Date of Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. FTX’s native token FTT saw a drop of 10% yesterday as 23 million tokens worth $580 million were moved to the Binance exchange. Rumors in the cryptocurrency community suggest that this volume represents Binance's unlocked investment in FTT. This move of funds possibly made by Binance itself is a consequence, with its real cause allegedly lying in a recent investigation into the assets of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research. It was revealed that the firm’s balance sheet is fragile, with its biggest asset being FTT, which they use to borrow money from creditors. Binance head CZ liked the investigation on Twitter.
$1 Billion Worth of Dogecoin Moved in Recent Days as Speculation Remains
Polygon (MATIC) Rallies by 27% Ahead of Series of Events in India
SHIB Price Forms Familiar Chart Pattern as Price Battles Key Level
Crypto Market Liquidations Hit $300 Million in Last 12 Hours, Bull Market Canceled?
The series of liquidations on the cryptocurrency market caused by the sell-off tied to the situation around the FTX exchange reflected in a surge of liquidation volume to $300 million. The most interesting part is the source of most liquidations. Traditionally, every plunge in the market and surge in liquidations...
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Traders Are Seriously Betting on Higher Prices
NEAR Protocol Integration Announced by Binance Custody: Details
Bitcoin Prints Worrying Signal on Chart, Retest of Levels Might Seem Next
Ethereum Price Fails to Protect $1,600 Level as Crucial On-Chain Metric Revisits 2018 Highs
Glassnode Alerts, an automated alerts service by leading on-chain data vendor Glassnode, reported a rapid spike in the number of Ether (ETH) coins that moved for the last time between 12 and 24 months ago. Dormant Ether (ETH) number at four-year high: Glassnode.
Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000. Here’s Why
FTX Token (FTT) in Desperate Position: Crypto Market Review, November 7
XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-08 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP for trading at 2022-11-07 14:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for...
Here's What's Happening with FTX and Why It Is Selling Millions Worth of Stablecoins
Chiliz (CHZ) on Verge of Breakout, Here Are 3 Reasons Why
Snowfall (SNW) Enters Presale Stage, As Ethereum and Mask Network Are Hitting Crypto Trends
Here’s When Bitcoin May Hit $15,000, According to Arthur Hayes
Hayes’s tweet came after the price of the largest cryptocurrency slipped to $19,244 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today due to the FTX contagion. Bitcoin then managed to reclaim the $20,000 after Binance announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire FTX, with crypto markets being buoyed by the deal.
FTX-Binance Conflict May Cause Great Harm to All Crypto Space: OKX Founder
1 Trillion SHIB Moved from FTX, Here's What Happened
Breaking: Binance Agrees to Buy FTX, FTT Price Surges
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI), intending to fully acquire the FTX exchange. This will help to solve FTX's "liquidity crunch," according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says that things have now come "full circle" given that Binance will be the...
