Kevin Love: 'We have a rare level of togetherness. No team is more together than we are'

“We have a rare level of togetherness,” Love told cleveland.com. “No team is more together than we are. We thrive off that and that’s become part of our identity and part of our culture. I don’t feel like anybody in this locker room is up in arms about the next guy getting minutes, getting more shots, getting this or getting that. We all work to earn what we get and what we have. There’s a lot of love and respect in this room. A sense of professionalism here as well.”

Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Why are #Cavs 7-1 and a legitimate contender? One unseen moment in Detroit between J.B. Bickerstaff and Kevin Love shows why

#Cavs win 112-88 over the Pistons despite no Garland or Mitchell. Jarrett Allen had 23 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 10 assists (!!) while a +30 in 23 minutes, Evan Mobley had eight blocks. They’ve won their last seven games since losing on opening night. – 9:19 PM

Kevin Love tonight:

21 PTS

8 REB

10 AST

4 3P

Shooting a career high 44% from three this season. pic.twitter.com/Slgx41abqL – 9:13 PM

Kevin Love had a night in Detroit

21 points

10 assists

8 rebounds

7-10 FG

1 block

In 23 minutes

The definition of veteran leadership for the #Cavs. #LetEmKnow – 9:06 PM

Kevin Love is two rebounds away from his first triple-double since April 2, 2014. We’ll see if he goes back in to try and collect two more boards. – 8:59 PM

Kevin Love has 18 points and 10 assists. He is 2 rebounds away from a triple-double.

It’s his 4th point-assist double-double of his career. – 8:56 PM

#Cavs Kevin Love triple-double watch 👀 – 8:27 PM

Chris Fedor: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff admitted postgame that he knew how close Kevin Love was to a triple-double. The two had a conversation about keeping Love on the court a little longer but Love told him to do right by the game and take him out to give the other guys a chance. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 5, 2022

Mitchell (25 points on 27 shots) and Garland (29 points on 20 shots) combined for nearly half of the Cavs’ shots and points Wednesday. They had eight of the team’s 11 3-pointers. For as capable as Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love and Caris LeVert have proved as scorers, the offense — and this team’s success — will flow through its two All-Star guards. “We have to involve other guys because we can’t give teams the opportunity to just load up and feel like the other guys aren’t threats,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But the ball is in their hands to start.” -via The Athletic / November 3, 2022

Kelsey Russo: What a game. #Cavs beat the Knicks 121-108. Donovan Mitchell leads the charge in this one with a double-double of 38 pts and 12 assists. Kevin Love poured in 29 pts and 8 rebounds. Dean Wade adds 22 pts. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / October 30, 2022