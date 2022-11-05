Read full article on original website
Schubart: A model for Vermont healthcare
By Bill Schubart The Vermont healthcare system, infrastructure, and vision are broken, and Vermonters of all economic strata are the losers. The soul of the system is fine if you can afford it or access it when you need it. That is, the quality of care provided by medical staff from nurses to nurse-practitioners to physicians’ assistants to doctors is generally good.
Dan Smith: A better path
By Dan Smith, President and CEO, Vermont Community Foundation Wednesday, November 9, is “the day after” for all of us. I won’t hazard a guess about the landscape we will see that morning, nor do I subscribe to the oft-repeated refrain that “this election is the most consequential”—even though there may be good, objective evidence that it is. Every election is consequential because a functioning democracy requires care, attention, and restraint to sustain it. Turning every election into the “most important” may be effective for fundraising and turnout but it also accelerates the disaffection and disengagement among those who lose. When political loss feels eviscerating there is no incentive for concession or compromise.
Vermont NRCS announces application date for ACEP-WRE
Vermont Business Magazine The US Department of Agriculture's Vermont Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from landowners interested in restoring, enhancing, and protecting wetlands with financial and technical assistance through the Wetlands Reserve Easement component of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP-WRE). While applications for ACEP-WRE are taken on a continuous basis, the deadline to be considered for Fiscal Year 2023 funding is February 10, 2023.
$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
Bar Harbor Bank employees donate more than $13,000 to nonprofit organizations
Vermont Business Magazine With branches across Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $13,000 in donations collected in Q3 2022 through the Bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for A Cause, to six Northern New England nonprofit organizations. The recipients of the donations are: Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley (New Hampshire); Family Violence Project (Maine); NeighborWorks of Western Vermont (Vermont); Partners for Peace (Maine); Regional Medical Center at Lubec (Maine); and Women for Healthy Rural Living (Maine).
SBA accepting nominations for Vermont annual Small Business Awards
Blake Hill Preserves from Windsor accepts the 2022 SBA Small Business Persons of the Year Award, hosted by VermontBiz in Waterbury. Vermont Business Magazine The SBA Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2023 small business awards. Previous Vermont winners include Ben and Jerry’s, Mamava and Blake Hill Preserves.
Mount Mansfield Villages recent beneficiary of growing VEC Community Fund
Photo caption: Betsy Harper of Cambridge, as Santa’s “elf,” makes a meal delivery visit to the home of Julia Northrop of Underhill during a recent Christmas season. Photo courtesy MMV. Vermont Business Magazine Way back in 2014, a handful of staff and board members at the Vermont...
Burlington gasoline prices edge up again
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 16.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 50.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
Cabot and King Arthur collaborate on mindfulness program for kids
“Let Good Thoughts Rise” helps kids relax and feel focused through baking. Vermont Business Magazine Cabot Creamery Cooperative and King Arthur Baking Company will host a mindfulness event on Friday November 11, at Harwood Union High School in Moretown, Vermont, to share their “Let Good Thoughts Rise” program with educators and eventually their students. Teachers will be led through a hands-on baking demonstration that shows how baking with a small group of students can be a great way to relax and improve focus.
Kylie Callan, Heather Gleim join Century 21 MRC
Century 21 MRC(link is external) recently welcomed Kylie Callan and Heather Gleim to its Saint Albans office. Callan is the daughter of broker/owner Stacie M Callan. A senior at Colby-Sawyer College, she is scheduled to graduate in spring 2023 with a degree in business administration and a minor in accounting and finance. Gleim is an experienced agent covering both the southern and northern parts of Vermont.
VCDA: The changing landscape of infrastructure, new challenges and solutions
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Development Association (VCDA) announces its 2022 Fall Conference - The Changing Landscape of Infrastructure: New Challenges and Solutions. The annual event will take place at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Tuesday, December 6. A community’s infrastructure is the framework that supports and...
Howard Center elevates Beth Holden to chief client services officer
Beth Holden, director of home and community services at the Howard Center(link is external) in Burlington, has been selected to succeed Catherine Simonson as the mental health and developmental disability services agency's next chief client services officer, effective Dec 3. In her new role, Holden will oversee Howard Center’s full range of more than 50 programs and services for approximately 19,000 Chittenden County residents each year.
Guidelines for ACCD Community Recovery and Revitalization Program
Vermont Business Magazine The Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) will provide recovery funding for projects that spur economic recovery and revitalization to mitigate the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 in communities across the state. Program guidelines have been posted on the ACCD website and the application will become available in the coming weeks.
VDH: Now is the time to get your flu shot
Being up to date on vaccinations is the best way to stay healthy for the holidays. Vermont Business Magazine As experts predict a severe flu season across the country, state health officials are urging Vermonters to take steps now to protect themselves and those at higher risk by getting their flu shot, along with the updated COVID-19 booster.
Female Founders Speaker Series kicks off season seven
VCET’s Series Returns to Hotel Vermont November 9th. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies (VCET) and Hotel Vermont are thrilled to announce the seventh season of its Female Founders Speakers Series. The series kicks off on Wednesday, November 9th featuring three women founders in film and media: Lauren-Glenn Davitian, founder of the Center for Media & Democracy, Orly Yadin, Executive Director of VTIFF, and Monica Donovan co-founder of JAM Creative and CEO of Heady Vermont. Tickets are available through sevendaystickets.com.
