Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Creepy machine uses AI to read your thoughts without even touching you, scientists reveal
SCIENTISTS have unveiled a new AI-powered method that can read your thoughts. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and fMRI, researchers are able to see what people were hearing and thinking during a brain scan, The Scientist reported. fMRI, or functional magnetic resonance imaging, is a type of imaging method that can...
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists
Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
New Google tool lets you remove personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
Trying To Decide Whether To Stay in or Leave a Relationship? Start With the 5-Second ‘Wardrobe Test’
If you’ve ever reached the critical juncture in a relationship of deciding whether to commit or exit, you may be familiar with how this one choice can balloon into various questions. Are the things you dislike in a partner relationship red flags or dealbreakers, or are they merely reflective of preferences? Are your relationship doubts rooted in your partner’s actions or more so in your own insecurity or fears surrounding your ability to find the “right” partner? Does the relationship really need a spark, or is a loving partnership with a “Very Nice Person” good enough? Well, according to Hinge’s relationship scientist Logan Ury, author of How To Not Die Alone, there may be a simpler way to get a gut check on all of the above, and it’s called the “wardrobe test.”
Opinion: Signs That A Partner May Not Be Relationship Compatible
A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.
Opinion: Navigating The Beginning Stages of Dating With Relationship Anxiety
There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part. You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.
Opinion: Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners Became The Relationship Normal
Dating was a welcomed distraction from my home life when I was a teenager. By sixteen years old, I had already begun the pattern that would continue for the next ten years. All of my relationships had a common theme. They were almost always with men that were either damaged or toxic.
KTAR.com
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature
Q: Can you give me examples of why I would use the screen recording feature on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has become a very useful tool for a variety of reasons, like creating an offline copy of an electronic airline boarding pass or capturing an error message when you need help.
Gizmodo
Doctor Who Could Start Looking Way More Expensive Thanks to That Disney Deal
Doctor Who has long had a proud history of trying to do a lot with very little money, and while gone are the days of wobbly cardboard sets and whatever the hell Erato the Creature from the Pit was, even to this day the show often has ideas much larger than a BBC budget can imagine. That might be about to change in a big way.
Tufts Daily
Novel algorithm for matrix multiplication opens door to more efficient human-computer interactions
What do encrypted messages, recognizing speech commands and running simulations to predict the weather have in common? They all rely on matrix multiplication for accurate calculations. DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company, recently developed a faster algorithm to conduct matrix multiplications based on deep reinforcement learning. This recent auto-discovery of an efficient algorithm in mathematics by another machine learning algorithm expands the purview of the uses and applications of machine learning.
Gizmodo
Airbnb's 'Display Total Price' Tool Lets Guests See Listing's Actual Price, Including Those Dreaded Cleaning Fees
Airbnb users are about to have a better sense of what they’re signing up for when they book supposedly affordable weekend getaway listings. CEO Brian Chesky announced a number of new transparency features impacting the way it displays prices in a tweet Monday, including a new toggle feature which will display cleaning fees and other additional compulsory charges. Users who click the new “Display total price” toggle feature will see the true total price of their trip, before taxes, in search results as well as on the app’s map and on listing pages. The tool attempts to address growing criticism from some users who claimed the app’s nightly rates, which don’t clearly include additional fees, made certain listings appear more affordable than they actually were.
Gizmodo
Ex-Twitter Engineer Accuses Twitter of Retaliation for Helping Doomed Coworkers
One of the nearly 4,000 Twitter employees laid off in the company‘s tumultuous post-Elon Musk acquisition says the company illegally targeted him for trying to help fellow employees save documents prior to their abrupt removal from the company. Former Twitter engineer Emmanuel “Manu” Cornet reportedly filed a complaint with...
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they’re frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping. For example, it’s often assumed that all people who are asexual are also “aromantic” – that they aren’t interested in being in romantic relationships or aren’t capable of doing so. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Asexuality exists on a spectrum, and there is a wide range in how the members of this group experience sexuality and romance. In a...
knowtechie.com
Google Lens is now directly in Search: here’s how to use it
Google has integrated Google Lens into its homepage search bar. Now all you need to search through the internet is an image or the URL of an image you’ve found online. That expands the number of devices you can use Google Lens on dramatically. The visual search assistant started...
nexttv.com
Disney Says 100 Marketers Are Signed Up For Disney Plus With Ads
The Walt Disney Co. said that more than 100 marketers have signed up to sponsor the new Disney Plus tier with ads when it launches. The new service, which will cost $7.99 a month, will have its debut on December 8. “Strong pricing reflects the value advertisers put on our...
CNET
Feel Awkward Over the Last Google Search on Your Phone? Here's How to Delete It
Chances are you've used Google Search on your phone to look up something random, weird, scary or downright embarrassed. But there's no need to feel uncomfortable or silly. Google has a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)
