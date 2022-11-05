LeBron James: What Kyrie Irving did caused some harm to a lot of people

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James commented on the Kyrie Irving situation in the aftermath of his former teammate sharing on social media the poster of a movie filled with anti-Jewish propaganda. “I can tell you this. It’s simple. Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kinds, any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand,” James said after he was asked why players around the NBA haven’t talked much about what Irving put on his social media and his comments afterward. “I believe what Kyrie did cause some harm to a lot of people. He has since, over the last — today, or was it yesterday — he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate.

Is this the end of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn?

@Stephen A. Smith tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he thinks a breakup is rapidly approaching. pic.twitter.com/sycMO0AzUj – 1:00 PM

Deni Avdija told media allowed in the locker room on Friday similar things to what he told @Yoav_Modai on Wednesday regarding Kyrie Irving

1. There should be consequences for promoting antisemitism

2. Kyrie is a role model for many who will also be misinformed

3. Love don’t hate – 12:40 PM

Ira Winderman: Kyrie Irving shared an unfortunate, hurtful viewpoint on Black-Jewish relations. The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel offers one better utilized. How a trip to Memphis opened eyes.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks Kyrie Irving’s apology doesn’t mean the Nets star guard has decided to be more responsible in his future takes.

“It’s not an all-you-can-eat buffet from which you can pluck just the dishes you like” 🍲

basketnews.com/news-180459-ka… – 12:34 PM

Lakers fans wanted Kyrie bad this past offseason. Imagine if that had happened.

Yeesh.

A column containing wisdom from LeBron — and my Dutch Jewish grandma, who survived the Holocaust in hiding, not far from Anne Frank and her family.

ocregister.com/2022/11/05/swa… – 11:50 AM

“If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

LeBron James is one of the first players to speak out against Kyrie Irving’s actions of the past week: ocregister.com/2022/11/05/leb… – 11:09 AM

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/nik… – 11:00 AM

Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Charlotte:

Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT

Irving (team suspension) – OUT

Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT

Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT

Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:58 AM

Nets status report for Charlotte: Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT

Irving (team suspension) – OUT

Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT

Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT

Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:51 AM

My dude ⁦@Dan Woike⁩ has this in ⁦⁦@latimessports⁩ on: LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:35 AM

The Wizards took their worst home loss in franchise history last night to a Nets team missing Kyrie Irving.

Deni Avdija last night was asked to address Kyrie Irving’s actions this week. Avdija, who is Jewish, provided thoughtful answers.

Avdija said: “I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it.”

theathletic.com/3764906/2022/1… – 9:09 AM

Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more.

Deni Avdija answered questions for around five minutes about Kyrie Irving last night.

“I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.”washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:27 AM

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving must meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders to be reinstated, Nets say nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:43 AM

Israeli Deni Avdija on Kyrie: "You can think whatever you want, do whatever you want. I just don't think its right to go out in public & publish it and let little kids see it and generations come after to think like that, because it's not true. And I don't think it's fair."

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

In the same vein, there are a number of reasons that didn't work out either, but one of those may have been the Lakers reluctance to commit to Irving long-term, which Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Sportscenter (emphasis mine). "I think it speaks to what happened last summer when Brooklyn was resistant to giving Kyrie Irving a long-term guaranteed contract. So were the Lakers in a sign-and-trade scenario with Brooklyn. I think for Kyrie Irving, these were the questions that put him in this situation where he was in the final year of his deal. I don't think there's anything that's happened so far this season on or especially off the court that's going to give anybody more comfort with committing to Kyrie Irving on a long-term contract that leaves an organization without the flexibility to move out from under it."

Nike has suspended its deal with Kyrie Irving "effective immediately" and is scrapping the release of the Kyrie 8. Deal was initially set to expire on October 1, 2023. Irving's signature series had been one of the industry's top selling lines in recent years.

"I don't stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in — if you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, then I don't respect it. I don't condone it."

LeBron is shooting 20.7% from three, the worst in the entire NBA (min 50 attempts). He has missed 13 threes in a row.

Asked what steps Irving should take next in search of resolution, James said he wasn't sure. "I don't know. Because at the end of the day, Kyrie is his own man. He stands up in front of the media and speaks. He is a man and [from] a great family," James said of his former teammate. "He's not even a kid no more. He's 30. "… I don't know the direction, the steps that he takes, but he's apologized for what he said and I hope that he understands that what he said was harmful to a lot of people. And we as humans, none of us are perfect, but I hope he understands what he did and the actions that he took are just harmful to a lot of people. I really didn't get into it too much. But, I understand that when you're hurting anybody, I understand that. That is just common sense."