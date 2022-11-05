Woj: Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, Nets

“Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because now he is unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he’s a long way away from being back to an impactful player,” Wojnarowski said. “It’s a big part of the reason why the Nets are at the bottom of the league defensively and none of this really works. This team was built and reconstructed around the idea Simmons would play a significant role for this team, especially on the defensive end, especially rebounding the basketball and certainly facilitating the offence. “There is no indication Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was.”

Very little positive for the Wizards yesterday, but this rainbow turnaround fadeaway by Kyle Kuzma over Kevin Durant was a beauty pic.twitter.com/G0DuwzjFl3 – 1:00 PM

Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/wat… – 12:22 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander …

• 3rd in scoring (32.3)

• 18th in assists (6.3)

• 2nd in steals (2.4)

• 30th in blocks (1.1)

• 4th in efficiency, per NBA stats, behind Luka, Giannis and Jokic. Rounding out the top 10? Tatum, Curry, Durant, AD, Siakam. – 11:00 AM

DeMar DeRozan last night:

✅ 46 PTS

✅ 5 AST

✅ 13-23 FG

✅ 20-22 FT

It’s the 59th time DeRozan has made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game.

The only active players with more such games are James Harden (115), LeBron James (103), and Kevin Durant (100). pic.twitter.com/PD7oSSEoAR – 9:51 AM

Kevin Durant last night:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 11 AST

Durant is the 11th player in NBA history to open a season with nine straight 25-point games (16th instance).

At 34 years old, he’s the oldest player in NBA history to do so by more than three years. pic.twitter.com/RERsl7yVZL – 9:31 AM

Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more. – 9:02 AM

Kevin Durant has been the third-best player of the season so far, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating.

Four international players in the Top 5, by the way. pic.twitter.com/5JPIYPIgAg – 7:15 AM

Kevin Durant is just too SMOOTH and COLD for this 😱

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/AJBQkMUAvx – 3:37 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons’ MRI exam on knee comes back clean in #Nets break nypost.com/2022/11/05/ben… via @nypostsports – 1:35 AM

A story about the actual basketball? A story about the basketball! From D.C., Kevin Durant with the highlight of the season on Daniel Gafford, Cam Thomas returned and Jacque Vaughn played super small at times. Five thoughts from a blowout win: theathletic.com/3764802/2022/1… – 11:25 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

NBA scoring leaders

1. Luka Doncic

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA moved ahead of KD on his day off. – 10:09 PM

Asked for his reaction to Kevin Durant’s crossover on Daniel Gafford, Royce O’Neale whistled. – 9:48 PM

Markieff Morris on Kevin Durant’s ankle-breaker on Daniel Gafford: “I’ve seen someone drop somebody, but when you go for all 4 moves, that’s crazy — but Gaff, that’s my guy.” – 9:46 PM

Kevin Durant leads #Nets‘ laugher over #Wizards amid Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (6-of-6 FT) has now made 51 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), marking the second-longest streak of his career (52 straight in March 2010 with Oklahoma City). – 9:39 PM

Without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets’ 42-point win at Washington (128-86) matched the largest margin of victory in a road game in franchise history. The win also marked the Nets’ largest margin of victory against the Wizards since 1/16/02 vs. Washington (111-67). pic.twitter.com/t0isM9ulud – 9:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets beat the Wizards 128-86. An easy win after a wild few days. Kevin Durant finishes a rebound shy of a triple-double. Cam Thomas looked good, as did Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton. Can they make it two in a row in Charlotte tomorrow? – 9:20 PM

All smiles from Kevin Durant tonight. pic.twitter.com/oCck0U2TaE – 9:20 PM

Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86

Durant: 28 pts, 9 reb, 11 ast

Claxton: 18 pts, 9 reb, 9/10 shooting

Thomas: 17 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast

Brooklyn blows the doors off Washington in a 42-point win. Much-needed morale boost given the events this week. – 9:19 PM

The Washington Wizards fall to the Brooklyn Nets and drop to (4-5).

#NetsWorld 128

#DCAboveAll 86

The wizards shot 36.6% from the field. Brad Beal led the team with 20. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 28. – 9:19 PM

Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86

Brooklyn shot 55.6% fg. Durant had 28p, 9r, 11a

Beal: 20p

Porzingis: 14p, 10r

Kuzma: 19p

The Wizards are 4-5 – 9:17 PM

Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86

Beal: 20p, 3r, 3a

Kuzma: 19p, 5r, 2a

Durant: 28p, 9r, 11a

FG%: Nets 56%, Wizards 37%

3-pointers: Nets 14/28, Wizards 8/33 – 9:16 PM

KD with no Kyrie or Simmons:

28 PTS

9 REB

11 AST

W. pic.twitter.com/T6QwK6mxxD – 9:14 PM

Kevin Durant and Cam Thomas are each +35 – 9:08 PM

The Nets are up by 41 points.

Yes, the same Nets playing without Kyrie, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. – 9:07 PM

Nets will no longer chase a triple-double for Kevin Durant who sits for the final 7:42

28 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds – 9:01 PM

The Nets are up by 30 with less than nine minutes left. I think it’s time to take KD out of the game please. – 8:55 PM

With the Nets roster depleted somewhat, I didn’t expect to see Washington down 30. Kevin Durant is also 2 rebounds away from a triple-double w/ 28-10-8. – 8:52 PM

With 28 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists early in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant is closing in on his 17th career regular-season triple-double. – 8:52 PM

The Nets lead by 30. Kevin Durant is two rebounds shy of a triple-double. – 8:51 PM

It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.

Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM

End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 96-70. Durant leads with 28 points. O’Neale has 13. Nets shooting 54 percent from the field, 50 from 3. – 8:46 PM

The Nets have opened up a 25-point lead against the Wizards, led by Kevin Durant, who is putting on a show in his hometown. Durant has 26 points and 9 assists on 50% FG. The Nets have outscored the Wizards, 16-3, at the 6:59 mark of the 3rd quarter. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 8:34 PM

The Nets came out to play to start the 3rd, something I’ve rarely said this season.

They lead by 25 after a KD jumper. Timeout Wizards. – 8:33 PM

This is the most convincing effort the Nets have given this season. The ball is moving. There are multiple defensive efforts. Kevin Durant is fired up, and the rest of the team followed suit.

Brooklyn has a 19-point lead with just under 10 minutes to go in the 3rd. – 8:29 PM

It’s not easy stopping Kevin Durant on any night, but he’s been unstoppable in this game. 24 pts and 8 ast in 23 min. He’s made an incredible 51 straight FTs, so you can’t send him to the line. – 8:27 PM

Kevin Durant has 19 points and 8 assists in the first half in his hometown, and the Nets lead the Wizards, 69-57. Cam Thomas has 7 points and is +19 off the bench on 3-of-5 shooting. Excellent half of basketball on both ends of the floor, but can they do this again to close? – 8:09 PM

Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 69-57. Supporting cast has helped Kevin Durant out. Maybe most important, the Nets are taking care of the ball. Just two turnovers. That will play. – 8:08 PM

Halftime: Nets 69, Wizards 57

Kuzma: 16p 3r

Porzingis: 14p 4r

Durant: 19 points, 8 assists – 8:08 PM

Halftime: Nets 69, Wizards 57

Durant: 19p, 4r, 8a

Kuzma: 16p, 3r, 1a

Beal: 12p, 1r, 2a

Porzingis: 14p, 4r, 1a

3-pointers: Nets 9/16, Wizards 8/20 – 8:08 PM

Solid half for the undermanned Nets. They lead 69-57 after a KD just before the buzzer. KD has 19, O’Neale has 13 — and the Nets are shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 9/16 from beyond the arc. – 8:07 PM

The Washington Wizards trail the Brooklyn Nets at halftime.

#DCAboveAll 57

#NetsWorld 69

The Wizards Big 3 leading the way in scoring with Kuzma 16, Porzingis 14 and Beal 12. Durant leads all scorers with 19. – 8:07 PM

It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM

Wizards are almost exclusively doubling Kevin Durant and he is killing them on pass outs.

Has 7 assists nearing halftime and had the hockey assist on a swing-swing corner 3. – 8:05 PM

Bradley Beal just forced the Nets’ first turnover of the game with 4:35 left in the first half, he poked the ball away from Durant. The Wizards promptly gave the ball right back – 7:59 PM

KD got em playing Twister!!! 😱😭

(📼 @Brooklyn Nets)

pic.twitter.com/fa4iMP7yHs – 7:50 PM

The Nets literally just need Ben Simmons to do the same thing Sumner and DDJ have been doing in transition this year.

Simmons is 6+ inches taller, but obviously not right physically. – 7:47 PM

My goodness, Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/Ldne5VCijY – 7:42 PM

1st qtr highlights for the @Brooklyn Nets:

– 0 TURNOVERS

– shot 56% FG

-Durant: 12pts, 1reb, 5ast

-O’Neale: 10pts, 2reb, 2ast

– & 👇🏾ankle breaking move by KD!

pic.twitter.com/dy6q0xW3K8 – 7:41 PM

Kevin Durant makes Daniel Gafford do a split pic.twitter.com/4TRm9QsVUX – 7:41 PM

This is all going to end with Masai Ujiri trading for Kevin Durant and the Raptors winning the 2023 NBA title. – 7:40 PM

Daniel Gafford gets a layup after getting crossed up by KD (the crowd loooooved that) and the Nets are up 38-28 after one. Whew that was a moment from Durant – 7:39 PM

KD, who is from nearby PG County, just brought the crowd in D.C. to their feet by crossing Daniel Gafford up and then dropping him. – 7:39 PM

KD just crossed Daniel Gafford up and dropped him. The entire crowd is up on their feet here in D.C. in awe of the play. – 7:38 PM

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 38-28. Kevin Durant has 12 points, O’Neale as 10. Nets are 4-for-8 from 3. – 7:38 PM

Kevin Durant just put Daniel Gafford on the floor. Broke his ankles as Capital One Arena erupts. #Nets – 7:38 PM

This whole arena broke out in “oohhhh” after that KD move! – 7:38 PM

Oh my KD!!!! – 7:37 PM

Kevin Durant just broke Daniel Gafford’s ankles and this place went nuts. – 7:37 PM

Oh no Kevin Durant did Daniel Gafford very, very dirty – 7:37 PM

Some dude, who I can’t tell is drunk or sober, is yelling at Kevin Durant telling him to “come home KD!” – 7:35 PM

Deni Avdija getting his chance to defend Kevin Durant – 7:31 PM

Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM

Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton will start for the #Nets. It will be Sumner’s first start of the season and the 30th of his career. #Wizards – 6:35 PM

Starters tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets:

Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 6:31 PM

Edmond Sumner will start in place of Kyrie Irving alongside Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton against the Wizards tonight. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:31 PM

Nets starters in DC: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton

This will be Edmond Sumner’s first start of the season and the 30th start of his career (in his 115th game played). – 6:31 PM

Kevin Durant is back in Washington D.C., his home area after growing up in nearby PG County, Maryland. Quite the pregame crowd for him. pic.twitter.com/RchxbKBud9 – 6:11 PM

Kevin Durant is in the house. Wizards-Nets tips at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Pregame show starts at 6:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/qehBinlRUA – 6:07 PM

Ben Simmons had fluid drained from his knee, per @Alex Schiffer, even more evidence that the team needs put him in rice. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:52 PM

Ben Simmons (left knee) will be TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. #Mavs – 5:47 PM

Nets say Ben Simmons did have an MRI on his left knee earlier this week and it was fine. – 5:46 PM

Ben Simmons did have an MRI earlier in the week, and it was clean. He got his knee drained. #Nets – 5:45 PM

Ben Simmons did have an MRI this week. It came back clean and he also got his knee drained. – 5:44 PM

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff to get the swelling down. Wasn’t sure if he’s had an MRI, and was noncommittal about him playing Monday in Dallas. #Nets #Mavs – 5:38 PM

Ben Simmons could possibly join team in Dallas after missing tonight and tomorrow’s games. He’s currently in Brooklyn getting treatment on his knee. pic.twitter.com/zNjaXBWy0N – 5:36 PM

Took this down because I was talking about Durant, but people took it to mean Kyrie. I think I misread the tweet I was quoting. My bad. pic.twitter.com/0qdSVlraSX – 5:24 PM

With everything surrounding the Nets, how does that affect the future of Kevin Durant? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t56DDRMT3R – 4:22 PM

ESPN’s Zach Lowe: “This feels like the end for this iteration of the Brooklyn Nets. It feels unsalvageable… and if this really is the end for the Nets, their only move left… the only arrow in the quiver, is trading Kevin Durant.” – 3:16 PM

Re: any Kevin Durant trade this season, @Bobby Marks made a great point on the Lowe Post.

Around 34% of the league’s players become trade eligible on Dec. 15 or Jan. 15.

That’s when a deal is likeliest to happen. – 1:17 PM

Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM

New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:

Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv

Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM

Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM

Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:47 AM

Kevin Durant blasts handling of #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving mess: ‘All unnecessary’ nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:40 AM

Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it

sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:28 AM

Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”

The Wizards play the Nets tonight on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/8cwc9DRIiK – 11:13 AM

Just wanna clarify the statements I made at shootaround, I see some people are confused..I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront – 11:12 AM

kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM

Which side says no (on January 16th)

The Suns send Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, and Jae Crowder

To the Nets for Kevin Durant

tommybeer.substack.com/p/brooklyn-nee… – 10:53 AM

Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM

KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM

What did KD think of Kyrie’s conduct this week?

“I ain’t here to judge nobody … I just didn’t like anything that went on. I feel like it was all unnecessary. I feel like we could have kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it.” – 10:44 AM

KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” – 10:35 AM

KD: “This is the way the #NBA is now, media, so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. So that’s where all the chaos is coming from. Everybody has an opinion on the situation, and we’re hearing it nonstop.” #Nets – 10:33 AM

Kevin Durant: “I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on the life or how they feel their views. I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” #nets – 10:27 AM

Players with 5+ RPG and 5+ APG on under 10 PPG this season:

— Draymond Green

— Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/HI0DrLQ7Xp – 8:44 AM

