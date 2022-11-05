Although priced well out of our meager budgets, we can’t say we haven’t drooled over Devialet’s audio gear, including the company’s $2,200+ wireless Phantom 1 speakers that manage to both look good and sound even better. They weren’t completely wireless, however: an issue that Devialet is addressing with its first truly portable, battery-powered speaker. It’s called the Mania, and it has more than just looks going for it.

