Zach LaVine: 'I’m not all the way back yet'

Asked directly if he yet feels if he has his normal lift and explosion while attacking the rim, LaVine answered with transparency. “Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming,” LaVine said. “I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.”
For those who think officials are ALWAYS OUT FOR THE BULLS, L2M report from Bulls-Celtics has 3 missed calls. All went against Celtics.
League says DeRozan (34.9 seconds) and LaVine (8.4) should’ve been called for traveling. LaVine got away with uncalled foul on Brown at 30 sec – 1:18 PM
Zach LaVine was his typical honest and transparent self when asked whether his lift and explosion are where he wants them to be following knee surgery.
It’s clear his game is evolving and he’s taking the long view.
Zach LaVine, on if he feels he has his same lift and explosion on drives yet: “Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming. I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.” – 11:16 PM
Zach LaVine admitted after the game that he’s still working through some things with the knee. – 11:02 PM
Donovan postgame: Rued missed rebound that Smart kept alive. Thought LaVine made right pass to Williams and Williams was open. Celtics defense is so elite, it may have been best shot they got. Disappointed by L but believes Bulls are competing better against upper-echelon teams – 10:44 PM
#Celtics hold on for a 123-119 run over game #Bulls club. Tatum 36 (17-20 FT), Brogdon 25, Brown 16, Smart 12, Horford 11; DeRozan 44 (20-22 FT). Vucevic 24 (4-5 3pt), LaVine 16, Dosunmu 11 (5-8 FG, 32-38 career vs. BOS). – 10:19 PM
Patrick Williams misses a quick 3 following LaVine’s steal and then fouls out. – 10:11 PM
Nice drive-and-kick by LaVine for a Vooch 3 – 10:05 PM
Unsuccessful Mazzulla challenge on White’s foul on LaVine. #Bulls right in this down 112-107. Not sure if they can pile enough stops on the #Celtics though. – 10:04 PM
Three games in four nights is not working well for LaVine tonight. – 10:03 PM
Good challenge by Joe Mazzulla. Looked like White went straight up and took the elbow from LaVine down low. – 10:02 PM
LaVine going to the FT line for the second straight possession. They’re the first non-DeRozan FTs attempted all night.
Celtics are challenging this call though. – 10:02 PM
That was the most Zach LaVine thing Zach LaVine has done tonight. – 10:00 PM
LaVine attacks for the and-one. Bulls hanging around. – 10:00 PM
Spinning layup AND ONE for Brogdon going past LaVine.
He’s 9/10 FG with 21 points and 4 AST.
#Celtics up 111-103 and he’s going to the line for one more. – 9:59 PM
Same set in the 76ers game … but this time LaVine passed it to the Vooch for the three. – 9:54 PM
A LaVine sighting in the second half! Scores attacking the baseline – first basket in the second half. – 9:50 PM
LaVine scores first points of 2nd half – 9:50 PM
LaVine needs to keep attacking, especially if Hauser is the matchup! – 9:43 PM
LaVine finally attacks the rim—and gets blocked by Brogdon – 9:42 PM
Celtics lead 93-87 after three
Tatum – 25/9/5
Brogdon – 19 points
Brown – 16 points
Smart – 12 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-21 3Ps
Celtics – 9 turnovers
DeRozan – 35 points
Vucevic – 13/11/3
LaVine – 10 points
Bulls – 51.6% FGs
Bulls – 8-22 3Ps
Bulls – 12 turnovers – 9:34 PM
Zach LaVine didn’t attempt a shot within 10 feet of the basket in the first half and didn’t get to the FT line. Seven of his 8 FGAs were from 20 feet or longer. – 9:00 PM
Zach LaVine’s first half shot chart, with a big hole in the middle
Jumpers are falling, but tonight continues trend of LaVine appearing to lack typical pop + comfort on drives. Entered play shooting an uncharacteristic 44.1% in restricted area pic.twitter.com/hyBOcm9Uye – 8:45 PM
Hauser did a nice job staying with LaVine on defense and then worked a pretty give-and-go with Kornet to get the big man a couple of free throws. That was a good sequence for Hauser. – 8:19 PM
The Bulls are super small and athletic right now. LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr, Caruso and Dragic (not quite as explosive) also on the court. Celtics have Kornet guarding Dragic which is fun. – 8:09 PM
Back-to-back-to-back breakout 3s for the #bulls out of timeout. Dosunmu, Vucevic and LaVine. – 7:58 PM
