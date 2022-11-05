Zach LaVine: 'I’m not all the way back yet'

Asked directly if he yet feels if he has his normal lift and explosion while attacking the rim, LaVine answered with transparency. “Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming,” LaVine said. “I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.”

Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

For those who think officials are ALWAYS OUT FOR THE BULLS, L2M report from Bulls-Celtics has 3 missed calls. All went against Celtics.

League says DeRozan (34.9 seconds) and LaVine (8.4) should’ve been called for traveling. LaVine got away with uncalled foul on Brown at 30 sec – 1:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

From late Friday in Boston:

On the power of DeMar DeRozan’s pump fake: bit.ly/3FL6T3K

And Zach LaVine’s quest to balance lift and longevity: bit.ly/3DHDepk – 11:30 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine was his typical honest and transparent self when asked whether his lift and explosion are where he wants them to be following knee surgery.

It’s clear his game is evolving and he’s taking the long view.

For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine, on if he feels he has his same lift and explosion on drives yet: “Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming. I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.” – 11:16 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine admitted after the game that he’s still working through some things with the knee. – 11:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan postgame: Rued missed rebound that Smart kept alive. Thought LaVine made right pass to Williams and Williams was open. Celtics defense is so elite, it may have been best shot they got. Disappointed by L but believes Bulls are competing better against upper-echelon teams – 10:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 123-119

Tatum – 36/12/6, 17-20 FTs

Brogdon – 25 points

Brown – 16 points

Horford – 11/5/5

Celtics – 49.4% FGs

Celtics – 9-31 3Ps

Celtics – 14 TOs

DeRozan – 46 points, 20-22 FTs

Vucevic – 24/12

LaVine – 16 points

Bulls – 51.8% FGs

Bulls – 11-28 3Ps

Bulls – 17 TOs – 10:19 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics hold on for a 123-119 run over game #Bulls club. Tatum 36 (17-20 FT), Brogdon 25, Brown 16, Smart 12, Horford 11; DeRozan 44 (20-22 FT). Vucevic 24 (4-5 3pt), LaVine 16, Dosunmu 11 (5-8 FG, 32-38 career vs. BOS). – 10:19 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Celtics 123, Bulls 119

DeRozan: 46 pts, 20-22 FT

Vucevic: 24 pts, 12 reb

LaVine: 16 pts

Tatum: 36-12-6

Bulls are 5-5. At Toronto on Sunday – 10:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Celtics 123, Bulls 119

DeRozan 44 pts, 20-22 FTs, 5 assists

Vucevic 24 pts, 12 rebs, 3 assists

LaVine 16 pts, 7 rebs

Tatum 36 pts, 11 rebs, 6 assists

Brogdon 25 pts, 9-10 FGs – 10:16 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams misses a quick 3 following LaVine’s steal and then fouls out. – 10:11 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Nice drive-and-kick by LaVine for a Vooch 3 – 10:05 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Unsuccessful Mazzulla challenge on White’s foul on LaVine. #Bulls right in this down 112-107. Not sure if they can pile enough stops on the #Celtics though. – 10:04 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Three games in four nights is not working well for LaVine tonight. – 10:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good challenge by Joe Mazzulla. Looked like White went straight up and took the elbow from LaVine down low. – 10:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine going to the FT line for the second straight possession. They’re the first non-DeRozan FTs attempted all night.

Celtics are challenging this call though. – 10:02 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

That was the most Zach LaVine thing Zach LaVine has done tonight. – 10:00 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine attacks for the and-one. Bulls hanging around. – 10:00 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Spinning layup AND ONE for Brogdon going past LaVine.

He’s 9/10 FG with 21 points and 4 AST.

#Celtics up 111-103 and he’s going to the line for one more. – 9:59 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Same set in the 76ers game … but this time LaVine passed it to the Vooch for the three. – 9:54 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

A LaVine sighting in the second half! Scores attacking the baseline – first basket in the second half. – 9:50 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine scores first points of 2nd half – 9:50 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine needs to keep attacking, especially if Hauser is the matchup! – 9:43 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine finally attacks the rim—and gets blocked by Brogdon – 9:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 93-87 after three

Tatum – 25/9/5

Brogdon – 19 points

Brown – 16 points

Smart – 12 points

Celtics – 50% FGs

Celtics – 6-21 3Ps

Celtics – 9 turnovers

DeRozan – 35 points

Vucevic – 13/11/3

LaVine – 10 points

Bulls – 51.6% FGs

Bulls – 8-22 3Ps

Bulls – 12 turnovers – 9:34 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine getting ready to check in to start the fourth … after this in the third … pic.twitter.com/ywq2pLt1Kf – 9:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine didn’t attempt a shot within 10 feet of the basket in the first half and didn’t get to the FT line. Seven of his 8 FGAs were from 20 feet or longer. – 9:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 63-57 at the half

Tatum – 18/6/4

Brogdon – 14 points

Brown – 8 points

Celtics – 57.5% FGs

Celtics – 5-12 3Ps

Celtics – 5 turnovers

DeRozan – 19 points

Vucevic – 11 points

LaVine – 10 points

Bulls – 51.1% FGs

Bulls – 6-14 3Ps

Bulls – 5 turnovers – 8:46 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine’s first half shot chart, with a big hole in the middle

Jumpers are falling, but tonight continues trend of LaVine appearing to lack typical pop + comfort on drives. Entered play shooting an uncharacteristic 44.1% in restricted area pic.twitter.com/hyBOcm9Uye – 8:45 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Celtics 63, Bulls 57

DeRozan 19 pts

Vucevic 11 pts

LaVine 10 pts

Tatum 18 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assists

Celtics 57.5% FG

Bench scoring: Celtics 21-5 – 8:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hauser did a nice job staying with LaVine on defense and then worked a pretty give-and-go with Kornet to get the big man a couple of free throws. That was a good sequence for Hauser. – 8:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Bulls lead 31-26 after one

Tatum – 10 points

Smart – 5 points

Brogdon – 5 points

Horford – 4 assists

Celtics – 52.6% FGs

Celtics – 2-5 3Ps

Celtics – 4 turnovers

DeRozan – 13 points

Vucevic – 7 points

LaVine – 5 points

Bulls – 50% FGs

Bulls – 4-8 3Ps

Bulls – 1 turnover – 8:14 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Impressive start for Bulls, who lead Celtics 31-26 after Q1

DeRozan (13), Vucevic (7) and LaVine (5) combined for 25 of 31 points. Team shot 50 percent and scored 6 points off 4 turnovers – 8:13 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Bulls are super small and athletic right now. LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr, Caruso and Dragic (not quite as explosive) also on the court. Celtics have Kornet guarding Dragic which is fun. – 8:09 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Back-to-back-to-back breakout 3s for the #bulls out of timeout. Dosunmu, Vucevic and LaVine. – 7:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Bulls starters:

Nikola Vucevic

Patrick Williams

DeMar DeRozan

Zach LaVine

Ayo Dosunmu – 7:19 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 4, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Chicago: Drummond, White, Ball pic.twitter.com/CIalzZXsCf – 7:19 PM

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to clinch the road victory for Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/tha… – 6:00 PM

KC Johnson: Bulls list Andre Drummond (shoulder) out and Coby White (quad contusion) doubtful vs. Celtics. Zach LaVine isn’t on injury report and will be playing third game in four nights. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 3, 2022

On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the Brooklyn Nets. Wednesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets at home was not as glorious — LaVine scored 10 points on woeful 4-for-16 shooting — but the only negative symptom the two-time All-Star reported postgame was tired legs. “I felt good. My legs were tired. A couple of my shots were short,” LaVine said after a 106-88 win. “But, you know, it was one of them games.” -via NBC Sports / November 3, 2022

KC Johnson: Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. Andre Drummond is out. Coby White is also out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 2, 2022