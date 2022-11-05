Runaway teen dies in head-on crash near Parsons

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor-trailer last week.

On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck at US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene, they would find a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup with a 13-year-old in the driver’s seat alone suffering severe injuries.

EMS transported the teen to Labette Health to stabilize them before flying him to another facility. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured and its passenger was evaluated by EMS, PPD said in a release. PPD Chief Robert Spinks noted that the teen did not survive.

The teen was reported as a runaway from Successful Dreams , an outreach house in Parsons dedicated to helping disabled youth experiencing a crisis. The GMC Sierra was found to be stolen from Tom Davis Auto Group.

Kansas Highway Patrol has since taken over the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.