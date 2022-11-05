ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Related
fox35orlando.com

2022 Florida governor race: Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist

Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won a second term Tuesday and further cemented his conservative imprint on the state, amid growing speculation that he will run for the White House in two years. With First Lady Casey DeSantis at his side, DeSantis appeared before a boisterous crowd at the Tampa Convention...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Midterm Elections: Race for governor

The race for Florida governor is now up to the voters as polls opened Tuesday for the midterm elections. Democrat Charlie Crist spoke to Good Day Orlando about why he wants your vote. (The same invitation was extended to Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak with FOX 35, however, we did not get a response.)
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Election 2022: When do the polls open and close?

Voters in Florida will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote in a number of high-profile races, including governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner, as well as a number of county and local races. Florida Election Guide: Find your polling location, check status of...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

DeSantis, Rubio rally conservatives in Orlando day before election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is the stage for last-minute campaigning by Republicans to try and ignite a red wave across the Sunshine State. With polls opening at 7 a.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio headlined a rally in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. Almost half a...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Storm nearing hurricane strength on its path to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole was nearing hurricane strength late Tuesday evening as the storm continued to move toward Florida. The center of Nicole was located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving west-southwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, making it just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole could be the first November hurricane to hit Florida since 1985

ORLANDO, Fla. - If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years. The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Warning issued for portions of Florida's east coast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole was nearing hurricane strength late Tuesday evening as the storm continued to move toward Florida. The center of Nicole was located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving west-southwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, making it just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

LIST: Florida school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several parts of Central Florida, including those along the coast, are under surge watches and warnings, tropical storm watches and warnings, or hurricane watches and warnings.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weary Central Florida residents prepare for another possible hurricane

KISSIMEE, Fla. - Osceola County residents are filling sandbags to protect their homes from flooding. Many were already making repairs because of damage from Hurricane Ian. "It’s very stressful! I just lost almost everything with Ian," said Wilfredo Miranda. "So I am in the process of recovering, and now it makes me very nervous."
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy