Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
2022 Florida governor race: Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist
Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won a second term Tuesday and further cemented his conservative imprint on the state, amid growing speculation that he will run for the White House in two years. With First Lady Casey DeSantis at his side, DeSantis appeared before a boisterous crowd at the Tampa Convention...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Midterm Elections: Race for governor
The race for Florida governor is now up to the voters as polls opened Tuesday for the midterm elections. Democrat Charlie Crist spoke to Good Day Orlando about why he wants your vote. (The same invitation was extended to Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak with FOX 35, however, we did not get a response.)
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election 2022: When do the polls open and close?
Voters in Florida will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote in a number of high-profile races, including governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner, as well as a number of county and local races. Florida Election Guide: Find your polling location, check status of...
WESH
DeSantis, Rubio rally conservatives in Orlando day before election
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is the stage for last-minute campaigning by Republicans to try and ignite a red wave across the Sunshine State. With polls opening at 7 a.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio headlined a rally in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. Almost half a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
fox35orlando.com
Republicans dominate Florida's congressional races in districts redrawn to favor GOP
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican congressional candidates largely won the night Tuesday, with victories up and down the state, according to unofficial results posted on the Florida Division of Elections website. Republican newcomers heading to the U.S. Capitol include Florida State Sen. Aaron Bean, Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, and...
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
Gov. DeSantis joined by hundreds of supporters at ‘Unite & Win’ rally in Clearwater
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to hundreds of his supporters in a packhouse in Clearwater.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis declares State of Emergency as Subtropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 34 Florida counties Monday as the state prepares for potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center said the storm will approach the Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live webcam of Florida's Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral
LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida. School closures: See what districts have closed ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Storm nearing hurricane strength on its path to Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole was nearing hurricane strength late Tuesday evening as the storm continued to move toward Florida. The center of Nicole was located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving west-southwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, making it just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole could be the first November hurricane to hit Florida since 1985
ORLANDO, Fla. - If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years. The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
WESH
Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
WINKNEWS.com
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour at Alico Arena
Governor Ron DeSantis is on the campaign trail and on Sunday night he stopped by Alico Arena in Fort Myers. This event at the Florida Gulf Coast University area is part of his “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour”. Hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people showed up to...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Warning issued for portions of Florida's east coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole was nearing hurricane strength late Tuesday evening as the storm continued to move toward Florida. The center of Nicole was located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving west-southwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, making it just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Florida school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several parts of Central Florida, including those along the coast, are under surge watches and warnings, tropical storm watches and warnings, or hurricane watches and warnings.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
fox35orlando.com
Weary Central Florida residents prepare for another possible hurricane
KISSIMEE, Fla. - Osceola County residents are filling sandbags to protect their homes from flooding. Many were already making repairs because of damage from Hurricane Ian. "It’s very stressful! I just lost almost everything with Ian," said Wilfredo Miranda. "So I am in the process of recovering, and now it makes me very nervous."
Comments / 3