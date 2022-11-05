ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

WSPY NEWS

Thomas Otto Morar, 44

Thomas Otto Morar, age 44 of Leland, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 17, 1978 in Naperville, IL the son of Gregory and Jerri (Murr) Morar. Tom received his education in Naperville and Sandwich, IL. He enjoyed working on...
LELAND, IL
WSPY NEWS

John Michael Rowe, 76

John Michael Rowe, 76, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 4, 2022. John was born on August 12, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Merna Charles and Patricia (Holt) Rowe. John served in the US Navy as a young man and went on afterwards to work as an owner operator truck driver for most of his life.
SANDWICH, IL
959theriver.com

WSPY NEWS

Oswego police say vehicle of missing man found

The Oswego Police Department says that the vehicle belonging to a man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found. However, 54-year-old John Martin has not. Martin was last in contact with friends the morning of October 26. Police describe him as being five feet, eleven inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Hospital to close Yorkville campus

Morris Hospital on Friday announced the closure of its Yorkville campus which is located at 105 Saravanos Drive. The closure is effective on December 3. A news release from the hospital says that it is no longer feasible to sustain the Yorkville facility. Patients will be able to continue receiving...
YORKVILLE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022

Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fire causes home collapse in Oswego

A fire caused portions of a house to collapse early Monday morning in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District says that no one was hurt. Firefighters were called just after midnight and arrived to a fire that began...
OSWEGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Photos: John Williams, listeners tour Whiskey Acres

WGN Radio listeners joined John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on November 5 for a whiskey tasting and tour. Whiskey Acres is the first estate distillery in Illinois. Photos by Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio.
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen

The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
MINOOKA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville American Legion to be out and about for Veterans Day

The Yorkville American Legion Post will be busy on Veterans Day Friday doing events throughout the community to honor those served in the military. Post Commander Anthony Cella says there will be ceremonies all over Yorkville and beyond. Cella says the annual Veterans Breakfast will be on Sunday at the...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four people hurt in rollover crash in Oswego

Four people were taken to a hospital Friday evening after a rollover crash in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says it happened just before six in the 1100 block of Route 25. Police say a sedan driven by 22-year-old Caitlyn R. Anderson, of Ottawa, was northbound on Route 25 when...
OSWEGO, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock

Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
WOODSTOCK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville City Council to meet at six Tuesday

The City of Yorkville is announcing that its regular Tuesday City Council meeting will be held at six in the evening instead of the usual time, which is seven. The time change is due to election day. On the agenda is a public hearing on the city's proposed tax levy,...
YORKVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Plainfield Man

One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Plainfield that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WIFR

Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street. A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.
BELVIDERE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Woman Accused of Punching Officer

The Minooka Police Department arrested a woman at the Minooka High School football game around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Barbara Bersano, 63, of Minooka was creating a disturbance with fans from Palatine in the bleachers when she was told to leave by school administrators.
MINOOKA, IL

