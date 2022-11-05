Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Thomas Otto Morar, 44
Thomas Otto Morar, age 44 of Leland, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 17, 1978 in Naperville, IL the son of Gregory and Jerri (Murr) Morar. Tom received his education in Naperville and Sandwich, IL. He enjoyed working on...
WSPY NEWS
John Michael Rowe, 76
John Michael Rowe, 76, of Sandwich, IL passed away on November 4, 2022. John was born on August 12, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Merna Charles and Patricia (Holt) Rowe. John served in the US Navy as a young man and went on afterwards to work as an owner operator truck driver for most of his life.
959theriver.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police say vehicle of missing man found
The Oswego Police Department says that the vehicle belonging to a man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found. However, 54-year-old John Martin has not. Martin was last in contact with friends the morning of October 26. Police describe him as being five feet, eleven inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Hospital to close Yorkville campus
Morris Hospital on Friday announced the closure of its Yorkville campus which is located at 105 Saravanos Drive. The closure is effective on December 3. A news release from the hospital says that it is no longer feasible to sustain the Yorkville facility. Patients will be able to continue receiving...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
WSPY NEWS
Fire causes home collapse in Oswego
A fire caused portions of a house to collapse early Monday morning in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District says that no one was hurt. Firefighters were called just after midnight and arrived to a fire that began...
wgnradio.com
Photos: John Williams, listeners tour Whiskey Acres
WGN Radio listeners joined John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on November 5 for a whiskey tasting and tour. Whiskey Acres is the first estate distillery in Illinois. Photos by Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville American Legion to be out and about for Veterans Day
The Yorkville American Legion Post will be busy on Veterans Day Friday doing events throughout the community to honor those served in the military. Post Commander Anthony Cella says there will be ceremonies all over Yorkville and beyond. Cella says the annual Veterans Breakfast will be on Sunday at the...
WSPY NEWS
Four people hurt in rollover crash in Oswego
Four people were taken to a hospital Friday evening after a rollover crash in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says it happened just before six in the 1100 block of Route 25. Police say a sedan driven by 22-year-old Caitlyn R. Anderson, of Ottawa, was northbound on Route 25 when...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville City Council to meet at six Tuesday
The City of Yorkville is announcing that its regular Tuesday City Council meeting will be held at six in the evening instead of the usual time, which is seven. The time change is due to election day. On the agenda is a public hearing on the city's proposed tax levy,...
959theriver.com
WIFR
Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street. A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 11: Lake Zurich tops No. 5 Wheaton North
By Mike Carpinelli Here’s a look at the Week 11 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25. 1. East St. Louis (9-2) defeated Normal West 40-0 The Flyers exploded for 523 total yards on offense on Saturday. With 459 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground as a team, the Flyers coasted to a ...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Woman Accused of Punching Officer
The Minooka Police Department arrested a woman at the Minooka High School football game around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Barbara Bersano, 63, of Minooka was creating a disturbance with fans from Palatine in the bleachers when she was told to leave by school administrators.
