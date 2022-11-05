Forget Pixel 7 — Pixel 6a just crashed to $299 in early Black Friday deal

The holidays are know for bringing about excellent cell phone deals . However, a lot of them require you to jump through a few hoops before getting the advertised price. That is, except this deal from Amazon.

Currently, you can get the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 at Amazon . That's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this unlocked handset. If you don't like to be tied down to carriers or having to make monthly installment payments on your phone, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever. In our Pixel 6a review , we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers bright display and better performance than its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53. View Deal

In our Pixel 6a review , we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers a bright 6.1-inch display and is powered by the same Tensor chip seen in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . We also found that the phone delivers better photos than its closest Android rival, the Samsung Galaxy A53 .

The Pixel 6a borrows many traits from the Pixel 6. It even has a similar design language, with a two-tone color scheme on the back. The phone comes in three colors — Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

The Pixel 6a also has two powerful cameras that deliver an excellent photography experience with a 12.2MP main camera and a second 12MP ultra-wide camera. Compared to the Pixel 7, the 6a does miss out on some of the newer software features, such as Photo Unblur.

The only notable drawback for the Pixel 6a is below-average battery life. Google has also promised that it will support the phone with security updates for five years, which makes it an even bigger value for consumers who want to ensure their phone lasts for a while.

Overall, this is a great deal for the Pixel 6a that is already one of the best cheap phones . You can check out our detailed comparison between the Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a but with a huge $300 difference between the two right now, there is no question about which one offers more value for the money.