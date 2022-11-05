Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph goes off for 47 to rescue Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- With more than 18,000 fans standing on their feet, Steph Curry gave each and every one of them something to cheer about Monday night at Chase Center. The final result was a 116-113 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings, ending Golden State's five-game losing streak and giving them seven straight victories against their Northern California rivals.
NBC Sports
Rumor: Lakers at least cracking door open to Anthony Davis trade?
While the fit of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James‘ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the all-time scoring list, and the horrific shooting of the Lakers has drawn all the headlines early this season, this season was always about Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Darvin Ham was banking on Davis to be the No.1 option on offense and a defensive anchor, to be the guy from the bubble who helped lead the Lakers to a title.
NBC Sports
Mazzulla's locker room speech after Celtics-Grizzlies speaks volumes
The Boston Celtics didn't set any shooting records Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. But head coach Joe Mazzulla was very pleased with what he saw from his team -- especially on the defensive end. In his postgame speech following Boston's 109-106 win, Mazzulla praised the Celtics for their defense, which...
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
NBC Sports
Ask Kerith: Are changes looming for Warriors' youngsters?
Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram, @KerithBurke. Heading into Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center,...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are… good?
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Jazz are 8-3, swept Los Angeles, and are…...
NBC Sports
Steph jokes tech vs. Kings reminiscent of viral chair kick
The Warriors didn't shy away from reality following their 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night: They needed a win. Desperately. But first, the Warriors needed something to spark that fire. Golden State trailed the Kings by five points in the third quarter when Steph Curry banked in...
NBC Sports
Another game, another Blazers game-winner: Josh Hart corner 3 beats Heat
Two days ago, it was Jerami Grant with the game-winner to beat the Suns. Monday night it was Josh Hart at the buzzer to rip the heart out of the Heat. Miami’s Max Strus drained a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game. Chauncey Billups didn’t call a timeout, he trusted Damian Lillard to make the right play — and that play was Hart open in the corner.
NBC Sports
Steph has incredible celebration after go-ahead 3-pointer
Steph Curry went into God Mode to save the Warriors in a 116-113 win over the Kings on Monday night at Chase Center, and the highlight of his masterful 47-point performance was a go-ahead 3-pointer with under 90 seconds remaining. In the midst of a 17-point fourth quarter, Curry capped...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics granted $3.23M DPE in wake of Gallinari injury
The Boston Celtics have another resource at their disposal to add talent this season. The NBA has granted the Celtics a $3.23 million disabled player exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Boston has until March 10 to use the DPE. Just over a...
NBC Sports
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver have “productive,” “understanding” meeting
Meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was not on the publicly released list of six steps Kyrie Irving had to take before he could return to the court for the Nets (although the players union may appeal that). However, it’s not a bad idea. Silver and Irving met on...
NBC Sports
Watch Meek Mill trip an NBA referee
Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill was sitting courtside Monday to watch Joel Embiid return to the court — and to watch Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. And Mill got involved — he tripped referee Brent Barnaky running up the court. Insert your own Mill going bad joke...
NBC Sports
What to know about Dwight Howard’s deal with Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has a new basketball home. The eight-time All-Star and decorated center announced on his Instagram on Monday that he is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards, which currently competes in the country’s recently founded T1 League. “It’s crazy how things play out because back...
NBC Sports
Kerr declares Kuminga will be part of new Warriors rotation
Warriors fans will be seeing more of Jonathan Kuminga moving forward. In speaking to reporters following Warriors practice on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr discussed the need to make changes to Golden State's rotations. "The first eight, nine games of the year, we're really about getting our feet underneath us and...
NBC Sports
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka
After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged by “strong voices” to halt the team's intent to hire Udoka, who is currently suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
NBC Sports
Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game
There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday. The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding into the floor as the Sixers led the Suns 45-29. You can check out the scene in the video above.
NBC Sports
Šarić reflects on trade, time with Sixers, appreciates good health
Dario Šarić knows the ins and outs of Wells Fargo Center better than most visiting players. So, while he cared about the familiar faces Monday night, he also noted the building’s appearance. “It always feels good,” Šarić said before the Suns’ loss to the Sixers. “I have...
NBC Sports
What Eagles learned from self-scouting tackling issues
Nick Sirianni on Friday claimed he wasn’t concerned about the Eagles tackling issues. The Eagles’ head coach said they would work to correct those issues like they did after the Detroit game in Week 1. And they’d have an extra few days to do it this time around.
NBC Sports
Struggling Warriors will turn things around as Klay heats up
SAN FRANCISCO – There will be nights, such as Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, when the Warriors are carried by Stephen Curry. There will be nights, such as Game 6 of those same Finals, when Draymond Green sets a defensive tone his teammates adhere to, practically ensuring victory.
NBC Sports
Kerr to scale down Warriors' bench unit as part of changes
SAN FRANCISCO -- Back home from a grueling road trip that featured five games in seven days, two back-to-backs and five straight Warriors losses, Steve Kerr is about to unveil changes to his rotation Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Following Sunday's practice, Kerr made it clear Jonathan Kuminga will...
