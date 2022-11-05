Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell makes appointments to local boards
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has made several appointments to local boards. William Comeau, who was named this year’s Grand Marshall of the City’s Veterans Day Parade, has been appointed to the Veterans Advisory Board. Comeau is a United States Army Vietnam veteran. He was awarded a combat infantry badge, the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service for his service in Vietnam from 1966-1967, the Presidential Unit Citation for his participation in the Battle of Suoi Tre in March 1967, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Unit Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
newbedfordguide.com
Mayor Mitchell congratulates soon-to-be graduates of New Bedford Firefighter Academy
“I had an opportunity to congratulate the soon-to-be graduates of the New Bedford Firefighter Academy, who are about to join the city’s fire department and other departments in the region. A scarcity of available seats at the state fire academy prompted us to institute our own fire academy so...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford to observe Veterans Day 2022 with a parade and ceremony
“New Bedford’s Veterans’ Advisory Board and the City of New Bedford are proud to announce the 2022 New Bedford Veterans Day Parade. The parade, which will take place on Friday, November 11, will form at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street, in Buttonwood Park, beginning at about 10 a.m. and stepping off at 11 a.m.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County inmates train for CDL, welding licenses; Former Voc-Tech leader joins BCSO
“About a dozen inmates sat in a classroom inside the Bristol County House of Corrections this week. On a large television in front of them was a driving instructor with the National Safety Council who was virtually leading a driving safety class. She played a video of a motorcycle rider...
newbedfordguide.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man faces criminal charges in fatal Taunton car accident
“A 34-year-old Medford man is being criminally charged tonight in connection with this afternoon’s fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is being charged with Manslaughter, Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide. Shortly after...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Man arrested after two-car crash on Rt. 195
At approximately 3:40pm on Monday, Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash on the ramp from Route 195 East to Route 140 East in New Bedford. According to police, the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and an International 4000 truck. The truck’s driver, 32-year-old Tiago Melo of New Bedford, was arrested for operating with a revoked license, no inspection sticker and marked lanes violation. In addition, there were three warrants out for his arrest.
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Police Department seeks public’s help identifying alleged armed robbery suspect
“Hello folks. Again we at Wareham Police Department are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interest in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva...
Comments / 0