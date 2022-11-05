“Mayor Jon Mitchell has made several appointments to local boards. William Comeau, who was named this year’s Grand Marshall of the City’s Veterans Day Parade, has been appointed to the Veterans Advisory Board. Comeau is a United States Army Vietnam veteran. He was awarded a combat infantry badge, the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service for his service in Vietnam from 1966-1967, the Presidential Unit Citation for his participation in the Battle of Suoi Tre in March 1967, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Unit Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.

