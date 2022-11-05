ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell makes appointments to local boards

“Mayor Jon Mitchell has made several appointments to local boards. William Comeau, who was named this year’s Grand Marshall of the City’s Veterans Day Parade, has been appointed to the Veterans Advisory Board. Comeau is a United States Army Vietnam veteran. He was awarded a combat infantry badge, the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service for his service in Vietnam from 1966-1967, the Presidential Unit Citation for his participation in the Battle of Suoi Tre in March 1967, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Unit Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford to observe Veterans Day 2022 with a parade and ceremony

“New Bedford’s Veterans’ Advisory Board and the City of New Bedford are proud to announce the 2022 New Bedford Veterans Day Parade. The parade, which will take place on Friday, November 11, will form at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street, in Buttonwood Park, beginning at about 10 a.m. and stepping off at 11 a.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man faces criminal charges in fatal Taunton car accident

“A 34-year-old Medford man is being criminally charged tonight in connection with this afternoon’s fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is being charged with Manslaughter, Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide. Shortly after...
TAUNTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Man arrested after two-car crash on Rt. 195

At approximately 3:40pm on Monday, Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash on the ramp from Route 195 East to Route 140 East in New Bedford. According to police, the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and an International 4000 truck. The truck’s driver, 32-year-old Tiago Melo of New Bedford, was arrested for operating with a revoked license, no inspection sticker and marked lanes violation. In addition, there were three warrants out for his arrest.
