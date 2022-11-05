Forecast: Spotty showers Sunday afternoon

After a mainly sunny day, it will be a mild evening with temperatures slowly cooling off overnight into Sunday. Saturday night is also the last time we will have a sunset after 6 PM until January of next year. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending is that (hopefully) you will be able to gain an hour of sleep and early birds will see the sunrise an hour earlier. By then, temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

It will be another unseasonably warm day with highs reaching the upper 80s in the afternoon, but we won’t see as much sunshine as we did on Saturday. Clouds and spotty showers will make their way over from the east coast with an east/northeasterly breeze in the afternoon.

The week ahead will be a windy one with the potential for heavy rain later in the week.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two areas that the National Hurricane Center is actively tracking in the Atlantic basin. The one we are more concerned with is an area of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean. This low is forecast to move north into the southwestern Atlantic where a tropical or subtropical depression could develop early next week. From there, we will be watching for further development as it tracks closer to the east coast of Florida.

The strength of the disturbance is still too far out to determine, but regardless, we can expect periods of rain and the potential for gusty winds. We will keep you updated as we learn more.