BBC
Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed
Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
BBC
Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery
The US Department of Justice has revealed it seized $3.36bn (£2.9bn) of Bitcoin last year which was stolen from an infamous darknet website. The stash of 50,676 Bitcoin was found hidden on various devices in a hacker's home in an underfloor safe and inside a popcorn tin. James Zhong...
BBC
Rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds - inquest
Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped as Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, known as Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on 25 October. Coroner Nadia...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby returned to murder-accused parents despite concerns
A baby boy who died on Christmas Day after suffering "appalling" injuries was returned to the care of his murder-accused parents earlier than recommended, a court has heard. Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden are accused of murdering 10-month-old Finley Boden in 2020, 39 days after he was placed back in their care.
BBC
Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest
A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. He died of a gunshot wound to the head...
BBC
Harry Dunn's mum supports Qatar crash death family
Harry Dunn's mother has been supporting the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Qatar, their spokesman said. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, died in a crash near Doha in 2019. Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for Ms Tsakanika and Mr Dunn's families, said there...
BBC
Bulgarian policeman shot dead patrolling Turkish border for migrants
A Bulgarian guard has been killed on the border with Turkey after his patrol was shot at by suspected migrant traffickers, officials say. Sgt Petar Bachvarov was hit when he and a colleague spotted a hole in the border fence near the village of Golyam Dervent, the interior minister said.
Education secretary condemns arrest of LBC reporter at Just Stop Oil protest
‘Journalists shouldn’t get arrested for doing their job,’ says Gillian Keegan after arrest of Charlotte Lynch
BBC
Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US
A notorious Instagram influencer from Nigeria has been jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate. Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, was also ordered to pay $1,732,841 (£1,516,182) in restitution to two victims. The influencer rose to fame...
BBC
Girl hidden in Germany for years by family prompts inquiry
An eight-year-old girl's mother and grandparents are being investigated after German prosecutors say she was locked away for seven years. She was finally freed from the house at the end of September and is now in foster care. Welfare officials say she struggles with everyday tasks like climbing the stairs....
BBC
Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck
Circus performers helped remove two children from a minibus after it was involved in a fatal crash. A court heard they came across the accident on the A96 as they were returning from Aberdeen to Elgin. Acrobat David Amoll told a jury he used a sledgehammer to break a rear...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard. Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle. Mr Parry...
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Dorking crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a van. Police said his black Honda motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Caddy collided on Ranmore Common Road in Dorking, Surrey, just before 16:30 GMT on Friday. It happened at a junction with an unnamed gravel track about half a mile...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller
US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: No evidence of online challenge - coroner
A coroner has said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online challenge when he fatally injured himself. Archie, 12, from Southend, died when his life support was withdrawn following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him. His mother has said...
