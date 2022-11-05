Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce goes berserk and throws helmet amid Patrick Mahomes interception vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans as double digit favorites. That’s despite both teams entering the game at 5-2. Much of that has to do with the Titans having to start Malik Willis at quarterback. Nevertheless, the Titans are led by a hard-nosed head coach in Mike Vrabel. The team is no pushover and are showing just that on Sunday Night Football.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Vegas torched after blowing another 17-point lead
The 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s panic time for head coach Josh McDaniels and company. Adding insult to injury, the Raiders led by 17 points by the 10:51 mark of the second quarter. McDaniels, and the offense captained by quarterback Derek Carr, had an opportunity to pull away early and eventually crumbled. This performance is already drawing heavy criticism from those who cover the team, too.
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach
The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach. Frank Reich […] The post Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers enter their Week 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons seeking redemption. Two weeks ago, these teams squared off and gave football fans one of the most incredible finishes of the season. Panthers QB P.J. Walker hit D.J. Moore for what should have been a game-winning 62 yard touchdown with just 12 seconds left.
Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots walked away with a dominant 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but it wasn’t pretty on one side of the ball. The Patriots’ offense recorded just 203 total yards in the win and for a second game in a row, they struggled to get the ball into […] The post Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Stefon Diggs just ‘rejoice’ after hearing Josh Allen injury update?
The Buffalo Bills not only lost to the New York Jets this past Sunday, but there were fears they might have lost their franchise quarterback, Josh Allen. Late in the fourth quarter with the Bills trailing 17-14, Allen was hit on his arm and had it bend awkwardly. He was seen holding his elbow afterwards, […] The post Did Stefon Diggs just ‘rejoice’ after hearing Josh Allen injury update? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders make shocking decision on ex-first-rounder Johnathan Abram
The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from a former first-round pick. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have released fourth-year safety, Johnathan Abram. Abram had been a member of the Raiders secondary since he was drafted with the 27th overall pick in 2019. The former Mississippi State standout was meant to be […] The post Raiders make shocking decision on ex-first-rounder Johnathan Abram appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady further cements his status as the greatest quarterback of all time after reaching a milestone that no other player in the history of the game has ever done before. Midway through the final quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw a short […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel left in awe over Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Dolphins debut vs. Bears
Multiple players who found new homes ahead of the NFL trade deadline made their debuts with their new teams in Week 9. Among them, Jeff Wilson Jr. featured for the Miami Dolphins in their road clash with the Chicago Bears. After joining the Dolphins from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, Wilson had little time […] The post Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel left in awe over Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Dolphins debut vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers reflects on 13 years with Mike McCarthy after ugly Packers divorce in 2018
It now feels like an eternity since Mike McCarthy served as the head coach for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. To be exact, it has been 13 long years since McCarthy parted ways with the Packers in a rather unceremonious manner. Now that it’s been over a decade, Rodgers had nothing but kind […] The post Aaron Rodgers reflects on 13 years with Mike McCarthy after ugly Packers divorce in 2018 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals
Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers so far this season, and that trend continued in Week 9 when they were destroyed by the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 42-21. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to end the P.J. Walker hype train by replacing him with Baker Mayfield midway through this […] The post Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Wild vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
A premier Western Conference showdown is on tap later tonight as the Minnesota Wild will head to the City of Angels to battle with the Los Angeles Kings. It is about that time to check out our NHL odds series where our Wild-Kings prediction and pick will be unveiled. After...
Sean Payton teases possibility of teaming up with Ravens star Lamar Jackson
If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he already has a quarterback in mind that he wants to pair up with: Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach hinted as much during his appearance on ManningCast, noting that he and Jackson could both become free agents. […] The post Sean Payton teases possibility of teaming up with Ravens star Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL personnel evaluator predicts Jets will reach playoffs
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets aren’t the only ones believing they can make it to the playoffs. Several NFL personnel also see them continuing their hot streak in the second half of the season and putting an end to their long postseason drought. After nine weeks of NFL football, the Jets are 6-3 […] The post NFL personnel evaluator predicts Jets will reach playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady leads ridiculous comeback win vs. Rams but game ball goes elsewhere
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stifled by the Los Angeles Rams defense almost all game Sunday. However, with just 44 seconds remaining, on their own 40 yard line and the the Bucs trailing 13-9, Tom Brady led the offense down the field for a game-winning touchdown. He did so without having a timeout at his […] The post Tom Brady leads ridiculous comeback win vs. Rams but game ball goes elsewhere appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Raiders most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-6 on the season with a Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders-Jaguars game looked like it could be a win for the visiting team as the Raiders jumped out to an early 20-7 lead. However, the Jags got a field goal before the half and outscored […] The post 5 Raiders most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
