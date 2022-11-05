ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

Sal’s Shorts; Reader’s Digest Grant; Fall Commencement

Too busy to keep up with current events at Salus University? Think again. Here’s the TLDR (too long; didn’t read) of some stories you may have missed from October. “Sal’s Shorts” provides clips of the University’s latest news and happenings. Recent Audiology Graduate Making...
Q&A: First Year Orthotics & Prosthetics Student Shares Her Experience

In this podcast we talk with Amber Lewis ‘25OP, a first-year student in the inaugural Orthotics and Prosthetics (O&P) program at Salus University. She gives us insight on the program and why she chose Salus O&P. I actually chose O&P back in high school. I did a shadow day...

