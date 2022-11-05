ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKRC

Man blames house fire on meteorite strike

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN Newsource/KCRA/WKRC) - A man says that a fire that destroyed his home in California was caused by a meteorite. Reports say that witnesses saw a bright ball of light falling from the sky before the fire Friday night. "I heard a big bang,” said Dustin Procita....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRC

Issues lead to strong voter presence in Northern Kentucky

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - With incumbents expected hold onto their seats at the federal level, it seems issues are driving large numbers to the polls in Kentucky. A handful of county clerks say there has been a strong turnout here in Northern Kentucky. Campbell County is projecting 40,000 people...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Landsman wins race for Ohio's First Congressional District

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The race for Ohio's First Congressional District ended with Democrat Greg Landsman winning over 13-term Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman has been elected to City Council twice and former teacher before going into public service. Chabot has represented the district for 26 of the past 28 years, his...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Uber introduces new safety feature in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Uber rolled out a new safety feature in the Greater Cincinnati market Monday. Both riders and drivers can now record audio during trips. The feature is part of the safety toolkit in the Uber app. Uber claims the audio will be encrypted and the company won't listen...
WKRC

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While it wasn't the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot, one lucky Ohio player won $1 million during the most recent Powerball drawing. The drawing was held Tuesday morning after technical issues Monday night. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. The $1 million...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Kentuckians to vote on abortion amendment and other races

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – Voters in Northern Kentucky are weighing in on a proposed change to the state constitution in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Voters will vote to either pass or reject Amendment 2. The Amendment proposes amending the state constitution to add a section that reads “To...
WKRC

FBI busts nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

NEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Federal authorities say they've taken down a huge crime ring that stole thousands of catalytic converters from cars and trucks. The FBI says the thieves have made millions of dollars off the stolen parts -- a crime that has plagued car owners across the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WKRC

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE

