Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Man blames house fire on meteorite strike
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN Newsource/KCRA/WKRC) - A man says that a fire that destroyed his home in California was caused by a meteorite. Reports say that witnesses saw a bright ball of light falling from the sky before the fire Friday night. "I heard a big bang,” said Dustin Procita....
WKRC
Issues lead to strong voter presence in Northern Kentucky
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - With incumbents expected hold onto their seats at the federal level, it seems issues are driving large numbers to the polls in Kentucky. A handful of county clerks say there has been a strong turnout here in Northern Kentucky. Campbell County is projecting 40,000 people...
WKRC
Here's a guide to the issues and levies on the ballots in Ohio and Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Outside of the big candidate races dominating the headlines, there are other issues on the ballot in both Ohio and Kentucky that shouldn't be ignored. Several schools districts are sounding the financial alarm, plus, there are constitutional amendments to decide on both sides of the river. In...
WKRC
Suspects fire shots at deputy after home invasion leads to chase in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home invasion and burglary led to a police chase in Green Township overnight. Police were called for the home invasion and burglary on Calmhaven Drive in Green Township around midnight. Four suspects got away in a car, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
WKRC
Report: Indiana man fleeing police was dressed as Pikachu, riding lawnmower
ROACHDALE, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana man dressed as Pikachu was recently caught, but it wasn't by a Pokémon Trainer. Roachdale Police received a call on Halloween night about a man recklessly driving a modified lawnmower with a trailer attached. The responding deputy quickly realized it was no ordinary...
WKRC
Nonprofit provides free mental health training to support Tri-State first responders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. It’s a devastating fact that hits close to home for Clay James, a captain with the Owen County Volunteer Fire Department. “I’ve had six first responder friends and...
WKRC
Early voting up both nationally and in the Tri-State ahead of midterms
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Nationwide, it's estimated nearly 40 million Americans have already cast their ballot as of Sunday, and the numbers are up locally, too. With signs and sample ballots, supporters of candidates are keeping up the hard work leading up to Election Day. All week long, lines wrapped...
WKRC
Landsman wins race for Ohio's First Congressional District
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The race for Ohio's First Congressional District ended with Democrat Greg Landsman winning over 13-term Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman has been elected to City Council twice and former teacher before going into public service. Chabot has represented the district for 26 of the past 28 years, his...
WKRC
Headlining artists for new Tri-State country music festival announced
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - A new country music festival will bring big names to the Tri-State next summer. Artists for the inaugural Voices of America Country Music Festival were just announced for West Chester for August 11 - 13. Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama will...
WKRC
Uber introduces new safety feature in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Uber rolled out a new safety feature in the Greater Cincinnati market Monday. Both riders and drivers can now record audio during trips. The feature is part of the safety toolkit in the Uber app. Uber claims the audio will be encrypted and the company won't listen...
WKRC
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While it wasn't the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot, one lucky Ohio player won $1 million during the most recent Powerball drawing. The drawing was held Tuesday morning after technical issues Monday night. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. The $1 million...
WKRC
Kentuckians to vote on abortion amendment and other races
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – Voters in Northern Kentucky are weighing in on a proposed change to the state constitution in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Voters will vote to either pass or reject Amendment 2. The Amendment proposes amending the state constitution to add a section that reads “To...
WKRC
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
WKRC
FBI busts nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
NEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Federal authorities say they've taken down a huge crime ring that stole thousands of catalytic converters from cars and trucks. The FBI says the thieves have made millions of dollars off the stolen parts -- a crime that has plagued car owners across the country.
WKRC
Report: School counselor pressing charges against 10-year-old student she says groped her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRC) - An employee at a Florida elementary school is reportedly pressing charges against a student. USA Today reports the woman, who is a mental health counselor for the school, claimed in a police report that the 10-year-old boy groped her during a hug. According to the...
WKRC
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Comments / 0