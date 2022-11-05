Read full article on original website
Asia Markets Mixed as U.S. Awaits Midterm Results; China's Producer Prices Dropped in October
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and China's annualized producer prices fell for the first time in October since December 2020. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 1.48% In mainland China,...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
SpaceX Adds Data Restrictions for Starlink Power Users
Elon Musk's SpaceX introduced restrictions to its Starlink internet service to curtail data drains of power users. The company added a new policy on data use that will result in "slower speeds" for customers who use one terabyte of data per month during "peak hours." SpaceX's Starlink team wrote in...
Stock Futures Are Flat as Wall Street Awaits U.S. Midterm Elections
Stock futures were flat Monday evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average shed 18 points or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.05% and 0.01%, respectively. Shares of Lyft fell 13% while Take-Two Interactive and Tripadvisor slumped more than 15% each after reporting disappointing quarterly results.
Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'
Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
UK's First Large-Scale Lithium Refinery Chooses Location as Race for ‘White Gold' Intensifies
LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running. On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
Salesforce Cut Hundreds of Employees Monday
Salesforce let go of fewer than 1,000 employees Monday, according to a person familiar with the move. Top executives at some of the business software company's clients have been weighing in on purchases, resulting in longer deal cycles. Salesforce on Tuesday confirmed that it cut some employees this week after...
FTX's Token Plunges 80% on Liquidity Concerns, Wiping Out Over $2 Billion in Value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
Bitcoin Drops 12%, FTX Token Cut by More Than Half in Broad Crypto Selloff
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin was last lower by 12% and trading at $18,064.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the afternoon it fell to...
Why Carvana stock dropped 97% in the past year as the auto resale success story became a used-car clunker
Carvana's share price has taken a dive as used-car demand plummeted while inflation and interest rates increased.
Indonesia's Economy Saw Robust Growth in the Third Quarter, But This Could Be ‘as Good as It Gets'
On Monday, Indonesia posted year-on-year GDP growth of 5.72% for the July to September quarter, higher than last quarter's growth of 5.44%. "Economic growth in Indonesia accelerated in the third quarter, but this is likely to be as good as it gets. We expect lower commodity prices, tighter monetary policy and elevated inflation to drag on growth over the coming quarters," Capital Economics senior economist Gareth Leather said.
Adidas Warns of Big Earnings Hit After Ending Ye Partnership
The company ended its relationship with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Oct. 25 after the musician launched a series of offensive and antisemitic tirades on social media and in interviews. Adidas now projects a net income from continuing operations of around 250 million euros ($251.56 million), down from...
Renault and Google Team Up to Develop a ‘Software Defined' Vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. French automaker Renault is partnering with Google to develop its cars like...
Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou
A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world's second-largest economy
Boeing's Aircraft Deliveries Slipped in October on 737 Fuselage Flaw
Boeing delivered 35 planes in October, down from 51 in September. The manufacturer said a flaw in 737 Max fuselages hurt deliveries last month. Boeing last week laid out its goals to return to around $100 billion in annual sales by the middle of the decade. Boeing's aircraft deliveries in...
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people." Cenovus Energy Inc: "I...
This 22-Year-Old Survives Lebanon With a Bitcoin Mining Business That's Been Earning $20,000 a Month
Ahmad Abu Daher, 22, says he and his team of more than 40 Lebanese and Syrian employees are working around the clock to man thousands of machines across the country. He got into the business after graduating from university into an environment of financial chaos, as the country's banking system collapses and hyperinflation takes root.
