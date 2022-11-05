ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, ID

nwpb.org

CHAS Health to open behavioral health clinic in Lewiston this spring

LEWISTON — Residents of the Lewis-Clark Valley could have access to more behavioral health care services by this spring. CHAS Health will open the first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in the valley this spring. The clinic is funded by a $1 million grant from the Substance Abuse and...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment

LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Five New Staff Members

IDAHO COUNTY - On Monday, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer took to social media to welcome five new staff members to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Patrick Adler has been hired to fill the Sergeant’s position in the Idaho County Jail. Patrick was born and raised in Grangeville. Patrick started his law enforcement career at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, working for two years, before transferring to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Lewiston, ID
