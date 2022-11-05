Read full article on original website
US95 Construction Near Culdesac to Shut Down for Winter as 'Environmental Challenges' Delay Completion
LEWISTON - After the next two weeks, drivers will no longer be slowed by construction to build a passing lane on U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester as the project shuts down for winter. The Idaho Transportation Department says the original schedule included the opening of a new passing...
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
nwpb.org
CHAS Health to open behavioral health clinic in Lewiston this spring
LEWISTON — Residents of the Lewis-Clark Valley could have access to more behavioral health care services by this spring. CHAS Health will open the first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in the valley this spring. The clinic is funded by a $1 million grant from the Substance Abuse and...
Lewiston City Council to Again Consider Resolution to Support Snake River Dams
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council will again look at determining the city's official stance on dam breaching by considering a resolution to support keeping the four lower Snake River dams at their regular meeting on November 14. In May, the council considered a resolution after hearing from both sides...
City of Lewiston Welcomes Shannon Grow as New Director of Community Development
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has selected Shannon Grow as the new Director of Community Development following the retirement of Laura VonTersch, who served in the Director role for 18 years before retiring on November 4. “Laura contributed positively to the growth of the City of Lewiston during her...
Lewiston Native Takes Over as CEO at Pullman Regional Hostpital
PULLMAN - Matt Forge, MHA, was officially made Pullman Regional Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer during the monthly public Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners meeting, on November 2, 2022. “It’s an honor to accept this responsibility,” said Forge. “I’m so grateful to be back home and join a regionally...
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment
LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
KLEWTV
Kamiah woman works to spread message about positive body image from her own experience
When you sit down and have a conversation with Karly Rose Pardue-Williams, you would not get any hint of insecurity from her. She owns her own business, Klassy Studios, with a salon in on Lewiston's Main Street, a location in Lynnwood, Washington, and one in her home town of Kamiah.
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Idaho County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Five New Staff Members
IDAHO COUNTY - On Monday, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer took to social media to welcome five new staff members to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Patrick Adler has been hired to fill the Sergeant’s position in the Idaho County Jail. Patrick was born and raised in Grangeville. Patrick started his law enforcement career at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, working for two years, before transferring to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
Nez Perce County to Test Accuracy of Election Equipment Before November Election
LEWISTON - A test to certify the accuracy of election equipment in Nez Perce County is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. On this day, the counting equipment that will be used in the General Election will be tested to ensure its accuracy. The test, which is scheduled for 11:00...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
