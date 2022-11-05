Read full article on original website
Ukraine says West on way to 'joint victory' after Russia retreat
Kyiv said on Saturday that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Moscow after Ukraine said it had wrested back Kherson, the first major urban hub to fall after Russia's invasion on February 24. "In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," Wallace said in a statement.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
'I can't keep fighting the system': DACA recipients are leaving the U.S., disheartened by years of instability
DACA was always 'a temporary stopgap measure,' former President Obama once said. Now that it could end, beneficiaries are looking outside the U.S. to relocate.
