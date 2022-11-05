ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Bidens shitty President...!!!!
3d ago

I don't know but does this make sense or is it just me in how I'm reading it.Borges, 28, of Nashua, was hit two motorcycles, pushing one of them into a Dodge Durango. The Durango then hit a Chevrolet pickup truck.

NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Update: A driver has been charged in this case. A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4.
NASHUA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Nashua Police Looking Into Cause Of Rollover Crash That Left Man Dead

Nashua police are still looking into a rollover crash in the city that left one man dead. According to investigators, it happened yesterday near Main Dunstable Road and Rene Drive. The name of the 22-year-old victim hasn’t been released yet and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-594-3500.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car

BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Part of Route 107 in Seabrook closed due to serious crash, police say

SEABROOK, N.H. — Part of Route 107 in Seabrook is closed because of a serious crash, police said. The Seabrook Police Department said that Route 107 is closed between Upper New Zealand Road and Batchelder Road because of the crash. New Hampshire State Police and Seabrook police are investigating.
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Long lines, heavy traffic reported at polling location in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — The only Derry polling location was overloaded with voters Tuesday and many were not happy about heavy traffic and wait times. Town clerk Tina Guilford said everyone who was in line before 8 p.m. on Tuesday was allowed to stay in line to vote. >> See...
DERRY, NH
MassLive.com

11 Methuen residents displaced by apartment fire

Methuen Fire Department officials knocked out a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday night, which left 11 residents displaced. Firefighters arrived at 52 Hampshire St. at around 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said to the Eagle Tribune. Two residents were in the six-unit building at the time. The building had what Sheehy described as a “balloon-frame” which made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
METHUEN, MA
NECN

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
AUBURN, MA

