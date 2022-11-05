Read full article on original website
Bidens shitty President...!!!!
3d ago
I don't know but does this make sense or is it just me in how I'm reading it.Borges, 28, of Nashua, was hit two motorcycles, pushing one of them into a Dodge Durango. The Durango then hit a Chevrolet pickup truck.
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WMUR.com
Driver accused of driving wrong way, causing crashes on Everett Turnpike; motorcyclist seriously hurt
NASHUA, N.H. — A drivertraveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike on Sunday night in Nashua led to a multi-vehicle crash, New Hamphire State Police said. The driver, who was identified as Dilceneia Mezabarba, 51, of Nashua, was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless conduct, police said. Police...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH
A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
whdh.com
Police: Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI after hitting multiple cars, injuring motorcyclist in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire resident is facing charges after state police say they were impaired behind the wheel when they drove the wrong way down the highway Sunday night, striking several vehicles and leaving a motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries. Troopers responding to multiple reports of...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating fatal crash on Brown Avenue after truck crashes into tree
MANCHESTER, NH – A Merrimack woman died early Monday morning after a truck she was driving on Brown Avenue crashed into a tree. On Monday morning at approximately 1:29 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of 2604 Brown Ave. for a report of a single tractor-trailer unit crash.
WMUR.com
Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Update: A driver has been charged in this case. A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4.
thepulseofnh.com
Nashua Police Looking Into Cause Of Rollover Crash That Left Man Dead
Nashua police are still looking into a rollover crash in the city that left one man dead. According to investigators, it happened yesterday near Main Dunstable Road and Rene Drive. The name of the 22-year-old victim hasn’t been released yet and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-594-3500.
WMUR.com
Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car
BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
WMUR.com
One dead after motorcycle crash on Route 107 in Seabrook, state police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 107 in Seabrook, New Hampshire State Police said. Police said they responded around 2:14 p.m. to the area of 319 Route 107 when a 2010 Toyota Corolla trying to turn left collided with a 2019 Harley Davidson.
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
WMUR.com
Part of Route 107 in Seabrook closed due to serious crash, police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — Part of Route 107 in Seabrook is closed because of a serious crash, police said. The Seabrook Police Department said that Route 107 is closed between Upper New Zealand Road and Batchelder Road because of the crash. New Hampshire State Police and Seabrook police are investigating.
WCVB
Car goes up in flames after crash on Interstate 290 in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday morning. Officials said the crash happened at about midnight on Interstate 290 in Northborough. A witness who provided video of the fire...
WMUR.com
Long lines, heavy traffic reported at polling location in Derry
DERRY, N.H. — The only Derry polling location was overloaded with voters Tuesday and many were not happy about heavy traffic and wait times. Town clerk Tina Guilford said everyone who was in line before 8 p.m. on Tuesday was allowed to stay in line to vote. >> See...
11 Methuen residents displaced by apartment fire
Methuen Fire Department officials knocked out a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday night, which left 11 residents displaced. Firefighters arrived at 52 Hampshire St. at around 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said to the Eagle Tribune. Two residents were in the six-unit building at the time. The building had what Sheehy described as a “balloon-frame” which made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
Cleanup efforts on Rt 1 South in Chelsea following two vehicle crash after truck spills anit-freeze
CHELSEA, Mass. — Route 1 South in Chelsea, prior to the Tobin Bridge, is closed following a two vehicle crash involving a truck that lost a of load of anti-freeze it was carrying. Traffic is being diverted off at Route 16. According to State Police, a commercial-sized AC unit...
NECN
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
whdh.com
Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls. Stop It.
If you drive a lot, like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Comments / 4