LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says a man was shot in the leg in the area of Pierce Street on Saturday night. According to a press release the incident happened at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5 in the 900 block of Pierce Street, but the victim was found in the 1300 block of Buchannan Street. Officers say they originally responded to Pierce Street after getting a report of shots fired as well as a vehicle leaving the scene. While responding to the shots fired incident another call came in about a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Buchannan Street.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO