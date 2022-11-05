Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfirnews.com
Shooting fatality in NW Roanoke last night
(from Roanoke PD) On November 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Early this morning, officers were notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
wfirnews.com
Man found shot near downtown market area
On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Man wanted after Salem police chase leaves three officers hurt
SALEM, Va. – A man is wanted after a shots-fired incident in Salem led to a police chase and then a crash between two cruisers, according to police. Authorities said that they were investigating a shots fired incident in the 200 block of East Main Street at 10:12 p.m. on Monday.
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
1 dies during street race, fiery crash in NC; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release. On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash. A 2017 Dodge […]
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
wfxrtv.com
RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
wfirnews.com
A community safety organization expands outside Roanoke
The CEO of The Peacemakers organization in Roanoke – which along with other local agencies works to reduce gun violence – says they are branching out to Lynchburg. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
wfxrtv.com
City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
wfxrtv.com
Malicious wounding being investigated by Lynchburg Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says a man was shot in the leg in the area of Pierce Street on Saturday night. According to a press release the incident happened at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5 in the 900 block of Pierce Street, but the victim was found in the 1300 block of Buchannan Street. Officers say they originally responded to Pierce Street after getting a report of shots fired as well as a vehicle leaving the scene. While responding to the shots fired incident another call came in about a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Buchannan Street.
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
WSET
Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters
CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
WSET
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delays on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 152.9 on I-81 south. As of 7:07 p.m., traffic was backed up for about four miles.
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that killed Troutville man
A single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County on Friday took the life of a Troutville man. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676 at 9:58 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver of the Tacoma, River...
