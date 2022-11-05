ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

VoteCast: Inflation, democracy drive demoralized US voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters have become deeply discouraged about the state of America and its future, AP VoteCast shows, with high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy heavily influencing their decisions in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The two leading factors reflect a country in distress at a...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials...
The Independent

All we learned tonight is that America is bitterly divided – and that is no surprise

A red wave? Not really. How about a blue wave? Not that either.In fact, as America voted in midterm elections that will decide the control of the houses of Congress and kick-start the 2024 presidential showdown, all we really learned was something we already knew - that America is bitterly divided.With Joe Biden’s polls numbers so low, and with inflation and the economy playing on the minds of so many people, Republicans went into Tuesday’s election hopeful of a major upset.If polls were correct, and if the party that occupies the White House took a pasting in a manner that...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio's 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That's what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy