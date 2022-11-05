Read full article on original website
VoteCast: Inflation, democracy drive demoralized US voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters have become deeply discouraged about the state of America and its future, AP VoteCast shows, with high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy heavily influencing their decisions in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The two leading factors reflect a country in distress at a...
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials...
All we learned tonight is that America is bitterly divided – and that is no surprise
A red wave? Not really. How about a blue wave? Not that either.In fact, as America voted in midterm elections that will decide the control of the houses of Congress and kick-start the 2024 presidential showdown, all we really learned was something we already knew - that America is bitterly divided.With Joe Biden’s polls numbers so low, and with inflation and the economy playing on the minds of so many people, Republicans went into Tuesday’s election hopeful of a major upset.If polls were correct, and if the party that occupies the White House took a pasting in a manner that...
Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio's 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That's what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
'Red wave’ fails to materialise as Democrats beat expectations | First Thing
Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats in Pennsylvania while a slew of election-denying Republican candidates failed to win – although Republicans may still take the House. Plus, the drug that is Hollywood’s worst-kept secret
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in...
State Senate: Weber wins District 38, Arena ahead in District 40
Republican challenger Bill Weber has unseated incumbent Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D) in the District 38 race rematch.
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea Bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
