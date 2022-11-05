ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham police identify Oxford man shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue

By Dave Hendrickson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 7 days ago

Police identified a man shot to death early Saturday in East Durham as 35-year-old Demario Montez Metts of Oxford.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found an unconscious man who had been shot. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police are continuing to investigate and released no additional details.

As of Oct. 8, the latest statistics available, 197 people had been shot in Durham this year: 33 fatally and 164 non-fatally.

Police report 34 total homicides in the city as of Oct. 8 this year, down from 39 by the same time last year, but up from 24 the year before that.

Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator A. Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29312, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests in felony cases. Callers do not have to identify themselves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Youth taken to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartments, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was injured in the first of two shootings at Raleigh apartment complexes Friday, police said. The first shooting was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at 1611 Thoroughbred Lane at the Walnut Ridge Apartments, according to the Raleigh Police Department. A male youth was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police ID man hit and killed by van in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified. Rocky Mount police said on Friday that the pedestrian, 49-year-old Lamar Gaddet was in the roadway at the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WXII 12

Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man charged in Raleigh Days Inn stabbing that injured woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been arrested in connection to a Raleigh stabbing Tuesday at a motel that injured a woman. Antonius Tivoli Jackson, 39, was arrested Tuesday at the Days Inn in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street where the morning stabbing took place, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody

CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
16K+
Followers
576
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy