Durham police identify Oxford man shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue

Police identified a man shot to death early Saturday in East Durham as 35-year-old Demario Montez Metts of Oxford.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found an unconscious man who had been shot. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police are continuing to investigate and released no additional details.

As of Oct. 8, the latest statistics available, 197 people had been shot in Durham this year: 33 fatally and 164 non-fatally.

Police report 34 total homicides in the city as of Oct. 8 this year, down from 39 by the same time last year, but up from 24 the year before that.

Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator A. Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29312, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests in felony cases. Callers do not have to identify themselves.