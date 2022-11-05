ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Small Luxury SUVs From 2020 to Buy Used

The best small luxury SUVs in 2020 include the Volvo XC40, 2020 BMW X1, 2020 Audi Q3, 2020 Cadillac XT4, and 2020 Jaguar E-Pace. The post The Best Small Luxury SUVs From 2020 to Buy Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000

When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000.  The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022

Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
