Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
MKS Instruments (MKSI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
MKS Instruments (. MKSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AFC Gamma Inc. (. AFCG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
Zacks.com
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
Zacks.com
HCI Group (HCI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
HCI Group (. HCI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $5.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.04. This compares to loss of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AEVA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
PRCH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ATIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LCID - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
STRO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HRZN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A...
Zacks.com
Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
EOLS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
International Seaways (INSW) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
INSW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 per share. This compares to loss of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.79%. A...
Zacks.com
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2%. The bottom line declined 24.3% sequentially. Nevertheless, it increased 75% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Revenues of $459 million surged 51% year over year and 10%, sequentially. The...
Zacks.com
Globus Medical (GMED) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
GMED - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.85%. A...
Zacks.com
Teradata (TDC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
TDC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The metric declined 27.9% year over year and 6.1%, sequentially. Revenues of $417 million were down 3%, sequentially. The same also decreased 9% year over year on a...
Zacks.com
Immunovant's (IMVT) Q2 Earnings In Line, Batoclimab in Focus
IMVT - Free Report) reported a net loss of 41 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago fiscal quarter, management had reported a loss of 35 cents. Currently, IMVT does not have any...
Zacks.com
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ANIK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.29 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...
Comments / 0