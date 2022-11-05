ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
MKS Instruments (MKSI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

MKS Instruments (. MKSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AFC Gamma Inc. (. AFCG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks

OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
HCI Group (HCI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

HCI Group (. HCI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $5.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.04. This compares to loss of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

AEVA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

PRCH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

ATIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

LCID - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

STRO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

HRZN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A...
Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

EOLS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
International Seaways (INSW) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

INSW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 per share. This compares to loss of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.79%. A...
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2%. The bottom line declined 24.3% sequentially. Nevertheless, it increased 75% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Revenues of $459 million surged 51% year over year and 10%, sequentially. The...
Globus Medical (GMED) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

GMED - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.85%. A...
Teradata (TDC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

TDC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The metric declined 27.9% year over year and 6.1%, sequentially. Revenues of $417 million were down 3%, sequentially. The same also decreased 9% year over year on a...
Immunovant's (IMVT) Q2 Earnings In Line, Batoclimab in Focus

IMVT - Free Report) reported a net loss of 41 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago fiscal quarter, management had reported a loss of 35 cents. Currently, IMVT does not have any...
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ANIK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.29 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...

