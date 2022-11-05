ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Sports wagering in NYS generates over $500 million in tax revenue

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Since mobile sports wagering became available in New York in January 2022, the state has outperformed all other states in the nation, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. The state has collected $542 million in taxes through the week ending on October 30, plus $200 million in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
13 WHAM

NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
ALBANY, NY
13 WHAM

Long dry spell gets soaked on Friday

Hurricane Nicole slammed Florida early Thursday with heavy rain, tornadoes and heavy beach erosion along the East coast of the state. Now Nicole is racing North up the Appalachian mountains set to reach Western New York Friday morning. For us the system will bring sorely needed rain on Veteran's day.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
13 WHAM

Wedding barns gaining popularity during COVID-19 pandemic

Greece, N.Y. — When looking for the perfect venue for their own wedding, Jill Wolf and her now-husband, Jeremy, didn’t find what they were looking for. So, they took matters into their own hands, literally, and built their own. “We wanted something that was kind of a blank...
13 WHAM

Bright Spots of art and inspiration at Roberts Wesleyan

Chili, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on local artist Shawn Dunwoody and his collaboration with students at Roberts Wesleyan University. They're working together to create art pieces for the new Golisano Community Engagement Center, scheduled to open on campus in January. It will include a featured piece from...
CHILI, NY
13 WHAM

Key House races remain undecided in New York

ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy