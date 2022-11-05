Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Sports wagering in NYS generates over $500 million in tax revenue
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Since mobile sports wagering became available in New York in January 2022, the state has outperformed all other states in the nation, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. The state has collected $542 million in taxes through the week ending on October 30, plus $200 million in...
13 WHAM
NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
13 WHAM
Long dry spell gets soaked on Friday
Hurricane Nicole slammed Florida early Thursday with heavy rain, tornadoes and heavy beach erosion along the East coast of the state. Now Nicole is racing North up the Appalachian mountains set to reach Western New York Friday morning. For us the system will bring sorely needed rain on Veteran's day.
13 WHAM
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
13 WHAM
Wedding barns gaining popularity during COVID-19 pandemic
Greece, N.Y. — When looking for the perfect venue for their own wedding, Jill Wolf and her now-husband, Jeremy, didn’t find what they were looking for. So, they took matters into their own hands, literally, and built their own. “We wanted something that was kind of a blank...
13 WHAM
Bright Spots of art and inspiration at Roberts Wesleyan
Chili, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on local artist Shawn Dunwoody and his collaboration with students at Roberts Wesleyan University. They're working together to create art pieces for the new Golisano Community Engagement Center, scheduled to open on campus in January. It will include a featured piece from...
13 WHAM
American Legion Post 899 hosts Veteran's Day ceremony in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — American Legion Post 899 co-hosted a ceremony at the Veteran's Monument in William Carpenter Park on Main Street on Friday. Many gathered to show their appreciation for their local veterans, and for those who had fallen before them. " 'The true soldier fights not because he...
13 WHAM
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
13 WHAM
Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...
13 WHAM
NYS AG joins coalition in filing of amicus brief to protect transgender students' rights
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James took legal action Thursday to protect transgender students’ rights along with a coalition of 17 attorneys general. The coalition filed an amicus brief in the case of A.M. v Indianapolis Public Schools in support of a challenge to...
13 WHAM
Amid 'catastrophic' staffing issues, Texas sheriff's office halts daytime patrols
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — A sheriff's office in Texas announced it will suspend daytime patrols in the county amid what the department calls “catastrophic staffing shortages.”. Currently, the Tehama County Jail is at around 60% of its staffing capacity, and the agency is working with the County...
Comments / 0