timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Basketball | Preseason Classic vs Tampa Bay Tech
Good luck to girls varsity basketball and the coaching staff as the Lady Wolves travel to Faith Christian Academy to take on the Tampa Bay Tech Titans for their 1st preseason matchup tonight. Go Wolves!. Matchup | Lady Wolves vs Tampa Bay Tech Titans. Tip-off | 6:30PM. Location | Faith...
timbercreekathletics.com
TC Athletics Spotlight | Our Nuno’s Cafe Student Athletes of the Month
The Timber Creek Athletic Department would like to recognize and congratulate sophomore, Brady Coffin and junior, Dionna Mitchell on being voted as our Male and Female Nuno’s Cafe Student Athlete of the Month for October. They both exemplified what it is to be a true “Student Athlete” on the field and in the classroom with their hard work, sportsmanship and teamwork.
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Pasco schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Pasco County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Browning announced Tuesday.
'Movin Up': Knights Climb in AP Poll
The UCF Knights moved up in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the potential path and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations ...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Most of the state from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted slightly north and Nicole is ...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
Crews battle fire at Brandon apartment complex
Authorities say a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brandon Friday morning.
Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland bridge reopen after crash
The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge were partially closed as first responders responded to an incident
813area.com
Top 5 Places to Eat At Tampa Premium Outlets
Tampa Premium Outlets is home to over 100 designer stores and name-brand shops; therefore, it's an attractive place to visit. If you are touring this luxurious part of Tampa or are a local, you can always get fantastic restaurants in Tampa Premium Outlets for any occasion. Don't go hungry when...
Sheriff: Orange County boy, 17, accused of killing pregnant girl, 16, and her unborn child
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they have arrested a 17-year-old after he killed a pregnant 16-year-old who was reported missing. Deputies said 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after the death of De’Shayla Ferguson. Ferguson was found shot to death in Pine Hills...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: How Florida prosecutors used forensic science in Tommie Lee Andrews' case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the kind of science that’s generated spectacular headlines in recent years: DNA solves cold case murder, DNA proves wrong man convicted and jailed, DNA proves family is related to royalty or one of our founding fathers. And certainly, DNA is routine in...
Aaron Carter, singer-turned-rapper, actor and Tampa native, found dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at age 34, according to TMZ.
813area.com
The Absolute Best Calzone in Tampa
Tampa might be home to delicious pizzas, but did you know that our calzones are just as scrumptious?. While calzones are not as famous as pizza, they are a great hand-held portable snack. And it has everything to love - the yummy base, mouthwatering toppings, and full-on flavor. If you...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
